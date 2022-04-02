ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team kept its conference playoff hopes alive with a sweep of Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder defeated the Yellow Jackets 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 and move into sole possession of fourth place in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League.
The final MCVL match of the regular season will be in Angola this afternoon when Trine (12-12, 4-3 MCVL) hosts the conference’s second-place team Mount Union, Ohio (11-11, 6-1).
If the Thunder win today, they are definitely in the four-team MCVL Tournament, which will likely be at regular season champion Fontbonne (Mo.) starting on Friday.
If the Thunder lose, they fall in a three-way tie for fourth place with Wittenberg (Ohio) and Adrian and tiebreakers will determine which of those three teams will play in the conference tournament. An overall record tiebreaker would favor Trine. Wittenberg is 11-16, and the Bulldogs are 7-19.
Trine has rallied from an 0-7 start to get back to .500. The Thunder were short-handed to start William Dowdy’s tenure as coach as they were hit hard by COVID-19. Trine lost three times in a little over a month to NAIA power Indiana Tech, who is 29-1 after winning its conference tournament Saturday.
“We’re trying to build a standard of discipline and treating every point with a level head,” Dowdy said.
“It was a good win. We’re building momentum toward the tournament,” Dowdy said. “I liked our fight. We could have finished better and been a little cleaner, but a win is a win.”
The lead went back and forth in the first set. The Yellow Jackets (8-18, 3-5) tied it at 20 on a block. But Baldwin Wallace made two service errors down the final stretch of the set, and Matt Stillman got a kill for the Thunder on set point.
Trine took a lead in the middle of the second set, then pulled away.
The Yellow Jackets showed some fight in the third set, but the Thunder were able to hold off the visitors.
Freshman Kevin Boncaro had a dink over the block for a kill to put Trine up 23-20, then Baldwin Wallace had a spike go long to get to match point. A Yellow Jacket service error ended the match.
Sophomore Ted Hofmeister had 11 kills and two aces for Trine. He put all 13 of his serves in play at cleanly played all 13 Baldwin Wallace serves he received.
Hofmeister and sophomore libero Hunter Haas continue to play leading roles after helping the Thunder reach a conference tournament last year for the first time since the program restarted in 2019.
“Coach has been great building the team up,” Hofmeister said of Dowdy. “We had a couple coaches last year, but he has brought us together.
“We just have to keep pushing and keep practicing to get to where we want to go.”
An interesting development for Trine has been 6-foot-6 sophomore middle blocker Sam Buckingham from Saginaw, Michigan.
Buckingham was a First Team Division 4 coaches’ All-State selection for Saginaw Nouvel Catholic as a senior in the 2019-20 season and initially committed to Trine for basketball. With the help of his roommate at Trine, Nate Unsicker, Buckingham gained interest in volleyball.
About six months into his volleyball journey, Buckingham had seven kills and three block assists and hit at a .286 percentage against Baldwin Wallace.
“I found it to be fun, but there weren’t a lot of men’s volleyball options where I live,” Buckingham said. “I started playing beach. I talked to Coach, walked on and they were interested in having me on the team. The guys have been uplifting for me and very encouraging.”
Buckingham has had to catch up on fundamentals and build up his volleyball IQ. He had played in 39 sets over 17 matches this season and has 75 kills, a .368 hitting percentage and 16 total blocks.
“He’s coming around,” Hofmeister said of Buckingham. “He’s asking a lot of questions. I’m so glad to have him on the team. He’s an amazing talent.”
The Thunder will take on a big Mount Union team today. The Purple Raiders beat Trine twice last season in Alliance, Ohio.
“We have to stay disciplined defensively,” Dowdy said. “It’s going to be a game of runs.”
Trine 25-25-25,
Baldwin Wallace 22-18-22
BW: Kills — Beard 10, Mazzone 9. Assists — Long 30. Digs — Beard 7, Long 6, Irelan 5. Blocks — Mazzone 2 solos, 1 assist; Moehl 1 solo, 1 assist. Aces — Junker 1. Serving — Long 8-9, Owens 8-9, Mazzone 11-13.
Trine: Kills — Hofmeister 11, Buckingham 7, Stillman 5, Boncaro 5. Assists — E. Howard 27, Haas 4. Digs — Haas 9, E. Howard 8, Boncaro 6. Blocks — Stillman 3 solos, 2 assists; E. Howard and Buckingham with 3 assists each. Aces — Hofmeister 2. Serving — Hofmeister 13-13, Stillman 10-11, Steffgen 13-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.