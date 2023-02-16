Prep Gymnastics
Hornets set season high in win over Barons
ANGOLA — Angola set a season-high score on senior night in defeating DeKalb 108.425-93.775 Wednesday night at Central Gym.
Eastside senior Brielle Carter scored 34.1 all-around. She was second in the floor exercise with 9.45 and third on the vault with 9.3.
Hornet Alayna Shamp was all-around medalist with a personal-best 37.2. She won on all four apparatuses, scoring 9.475 on the floor, 9.4 on vault, 9.225 on the balance beam and 9.1 on the uneven bars.
Bailey Lanoue and Avery Boyer also had all-around PRs for Angola. Lanoue was second with 35.175 and Boyer was fourth with 34.625.
AHS honored seniors Summer Allen and Sarah Hutchins.
Paige Fillenwarth was third on beam (8.725), bars (8.4) and all-around (35.15) to lead the Barons.
“We have been really focusing at practice on execution and hitting under pressure,” Hornets coach Misti Evans said. “After the (Angola) invite Saturday, we got back in the gym and worked on executing with confidence even when we aren’t perfect. They finally hit all four events like we knew they could.
“We have one more shot at replicating this to build confidence into the postseason.”
Angola ends the regular season at Coldwater (Mich.) on Tuesday.
Angola 108.425, DeKalb 93.775, Eastside 34.100.
Vault: 1. Shamp (A) 9.4, 2. Lanoue (A) 9.375, 3. B. Carter (ES) 9.3, 4. S. Allen (A) 9.025, 5. Hutchins (A) 9, 6. Boyer (A) 8.825, 7. P. Fillenwarth (D) 8.8, 8. DePriest (D) 8.55, 9. Armstrong (D) 8.325, 10. Nordmann (D) 8.1.
Floor Exercise: 1. Shamp (A) 9.475, 2. B. Carter (ES) 9.45, 3. Lanoue (A) 9.275, 4. P. Fillenwarth (D) 9.225, 5t. Hutchins (A) and DePriest (D) 9.1, 7. Boyer (A) 8.625, 8. S. Allen (A) 8.525, 9. Nordmann (D) 6.825, 10. Duddy (D) 6.8.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 9.225, 2. Lanoue (A) 8.8, 3. P. Fillenwarth (D) 8.725, 4. S. Allen (A) 8.55, 5. Hutchins (A) 8.475, 6. B. Carter (ES) 8.375, 7. Boyer (A) 8.325, 8. DePriest (D) 7.9, 9. Armstrong (D) 7.2, 10. Nordmann (D) 6.7.
Uneven Bars: 1. Shamp (A) 9.1, 2. Boyer (A) 8.85, 3. P. Fillenwarth (A) 8.4, 4. S. Allen (A) 8.25, 5. Lanoue (A) 7.725, 6. DePriest (D) 7.025, 7. B. Carter (ES) 6.975, 8. Hutchins (A) 6.55, 9. Armstrong (D) 3.7.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 37.2, 2. Lanoue (A) 35.175, 3. P. Fillenwarth (D) 35.15, 4. Boyer (A) 34.625, 5. S. Allen (A) 34.35, 6. B. Carter (ES) 34.1, 7. Hutchins (A) 33.125, 8. DePriest (D) 32.575.
Knights score season best in victory
FORT WAYNE — East Noble set a new season-high team score in defeating Concordia Wednesday 100.975-96. No other details from this meet were reported.
Middle School Basketball
EN 6th grade girls top DeKalb
East Noble’s sixth grade girls basketball teams defeated DeKalb Wednesday, 25-22 in the “A” game and 22-12 in the “B” contest.
In the “A” game, Sydnee Hillier, Kennedy David, Elizabeth Walkup and Cara Smith had five points apiece for the Knights. EN held off a late Baron run to win.
In the “B” game, Brie Reece paced East Noble with 12 points, and Makenzi DePew and Rilee Jurich each scored six.
