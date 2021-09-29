WATERLOO — DeKalb had all phases of its game working in Tuesday’s Northeast 8 Conference volleyball match with Columbia City.
The Barons withstood some runs by the Eagles and took the victory in three games. Scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-17.
“We took some mental breaks and let them get on some service runs, but overall I thought our serve receive was awesome and our defense was awesome,” DeKalb coach Melissa Hall said. “Not only were we getting digs, but we were getting them to our setter and we could execute our offense.”
The Barons (12-8 overall, 3-1 NE8) also kept the Eagles on their heels at times with some powerful serving.
“That was part of our game plan, to serve aggressively on them and take out the setter as much as we could from their offense,” Hall said.
The Eagles (10-12, 3-1) struggled with their serving in the opening game with six errors, one of them putting DeKalb into the lead for good at 8-7. Paige Langschwager had two successful attacks to help the Barons increase the lead to 13-8.
Columbia City got to within 13-12 with the help of a kill from Jill Whaley and an ace from Jensyn Longenbaugh, but the Barons maintained the lead.
Brenna Spangler served five points in a row, two of them on aces. Paige Snider made two successful attacks and Brooklyn Barkhaus knocked down a stray pass by the Eagles as the Barons pulled ahead 22-14. Two aces from Whaley weren’t enough as DeKalb finished the first-game win.
The second game was tied eight times, but back-to-back attacks from Langschwager and Spangler gave DeKalb the lead at 12-9. Two aces by Longenbaugh brought the Eagles back to forge the final deadlock at 14-14, but the Barons clicked off the next six points, with Paige Snider killing a stray pass and following that with another kill as the Barons pulled away.
Going for the sweep, DeKalb had three different four-point leads in the third game, but the Eagles scrapped back within 11-10 on Mollie McCoy’s ace. The Barons never let them get even, however, and Snider served a run of five straight points, which included an ace and three kills by Hope Moring, as the Barons went up 20-13, and were not threatened the rest of the way.
Snider had 10 kills, two aces and 13 digs, while Moring had eight kills, 12 assists and three aces to lead the Barons. Barkhaus had five kills and Spangler had four. Aiva Ring had eight digs and Juli Plummer had five.
