DUNLAP — The Angola girls have three individuals and all three relay teams in championship finals after the prelims on Friday night at the Concord swimming sectionals.
The finals will take place today at 1 p.m. back at Concord High School.
East Noble has two individuals and all three relay teams that made championship finals. DeKalb has two of its relay teams in championship finals.
Angola's France Krebs and Taylor Shelburne made the championship final in the 200-yard freestyle. Krebs broke the Angola school record when she finished in fourth in the prelims at 2:00.64, and Shelburne finished seventh in 2:06.64.
Krebs also took fifth in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:02.54 to advance. Shelburne also made it in the 500 free after finishing in seventh at 5:50.25.
Ella Sears is another Hornet individual to make a championship final. She advanced in the 100 free at a new school record time of 54.22 in sixth place. The Angola freshman took third place in the 100 backstroke at 1:01.89, another school record, for another finals appearance. East Noble's Paige Anderson will also be in the 100 backstroke finals after finishing seventh at a career-best time of 1:07.4.
In the 50 free, East Noble's Corinne Wells made the championship final after finishing in eighth at 26.97 in the prelims.
All three of the Hornets' and Knights' relays teams will compete in championship finals.
Angola's 200 freestyle relay team of Sears, Brooke Shelburne, Taylor Shelburne and Krebs finished in second and set a new school record at 1:46.01. The 400 freestyle relay quartet of Sears, Brooke Shelburne, Krebs and Milena Antos placed third at 3:57.48. Angola's 200 medley relay group of Grace Shelburne, McKenna Powers, Maysa Krebs and Antos finished eighth.
The East Noble 200 medley relay team of Paige Anderson, Khloe Pankop, Rylee David and Corinne Wells finished sixth to make the championship finals. The Knight's 200 freestyle relay squad of Pankop, Gracie Marzion, Noami Schroeder and Meagan Kabrich also finished in sixth, and the 400 relay team of Anderson, Sydney Burke, Kabrich and Wells finished seventh.
DeKalb had two of its relay teams make championship finals. The 200 medley relay team of Arabella Rogers, Layla Cautle, Caleigh Yarian and Lilly Budde placed seventh. In the 400 relay, the same four placed eighth.
The Barons' best individual was Budde in the 50 free. She placed ninth in a time of 26.98, just outside of making the championship final.
Eastside's Madison Rohm finished in 13th in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 200 free.
