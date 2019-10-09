FORT WAYNE — The Lakewood Park Panthers defeated the Wabash Apaches 3-0 in Wednesday’s Class 1A sectional semifinal game at Blackhawk Christian.
Lakewood Park head coach Daron White said the win means a lot.
“It is step one, hopefully a good run onto many. Had to focus on a good challenge and good competition. Now we can focus on the next game,” he said.
The Panthers scored two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. The first goal happened during the 32 minute mark when Zach Collins scored a goal off of Abraham Eicher's pass inside the penalty box. Collins kicked a clean shot low into the right corner of the net.
The second goal came with 27 minutes remaining in the first half when Jacob Hallam scored inside the penalty box The shot went low to the center of the net.
The third goal for the Panthers came with six minutes remaining in the first half. Blake Miller scored from a Colton White pass when he made a cut outside the borders of the penalty box and made a clean pass to Miller positioned in the center of the goal box. Miller made a shot into the goal and it rolled to the center back of the net. Lakewood Park led 3-0 at the half.
“For me, it’s about the players. The team, they are happy and they know they can celebrate for a few hours. But then it’s onto the next game,” said Daron White.
Wabash struggled to gain possession of the ball. Lakewood’s offensive line possessed a challenge for Wabash, holding the Apaches to the midfield line and not allowing them any opportunity to get past the Panthers.
Wabash played a tough defensive game, but Lakewood was quicker on its feet with the ball and gaining possession. Lakewood played the game with dominating control on the field against Wabash. The Panthers communicated well and kept control by making smart quick plays and footwork in order to beat the Apaches.
Lakewood goalkeeper Malachi Rowlison started the first half for the Panthers and had one save, Josh Pike started the second half and had four saves for the night.
Lakewood will advance to the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Blackhawk Christian against Lakeland Christian. Lakeland Christian defeated the host Braves 6-3 in the second semifinal Wednesday.
How the team will prepare as it moves forward to the championship game, Coach White said it needs to stay in the same routine.
“Keep doing the same, treat every game the same and not make any bigger than another one,” said White.
