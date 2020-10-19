LAGRANGE — Rain did not stop the Northeast Corner Conference Hit, Pitch & Run event Sunday afternoon at Lakeland High School.
Morning rain left LaGrange in time for the start of the softball competitions, but light rain fell near the end of the event during the baseball home run derby. Participating NECC ball players enjoyed the activity among their peers after having their seasons taken away last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proceeds from the event will go Lakeland Intermediate School student Jayden White and his family. White, 11, is battling osteosarcoma, a kind of bone cancer. Total funds raised were not immediately available.
The hit, pitch & run event was the senior project created and organized by Lakeland seniors Keirstin Roose and Kendall Moore and is baseball and softball’s equivalent to football’s punt, pass & kick competition. The hit, pitch & run includes a home run derby, the fastest pitch and timed sprints from home plate to first base and from home to home.
Fremont swept the baseball contests to win the team award. Nick Miller won the home run derby, Gabel Pentecost recorded the fastest pitch, and Kameron Colclasure was the fastest runner.
Fairfield earned team honors in the softball contest, led by pitching champion Brooke Sanchez. Madison Berkey was the hitter for the Falcons, and Mackayla Stutsman was the runner.
Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse won the running competition. West Noble standout Kacee Click won the home run derby.
