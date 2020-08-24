LAGRANGE – After a crazy opening week of the season, Lakeland’s girls soccer team picked up its first victory Monday, defeating Central Noble 2-0 in the opening match of Northeast Corner Conference play for both teams.
New Lakers athletic director Kyle Grossman made a coaching change after Lakeland’s girls played to a scoreless tie with Wawasee in their season opener on Aug. 17, replacing Samir Hazbic with Megan Hamilton. Grossman said Monday afternoon the change was made for the players’ benefit.
Hamilton said she got an emergency call from Grossman on Aug. 17. Hamilton accepted the coaching job last Wednesday and first joined the team for its match at East Noble on Thursday.
Hamilton was Lakeland’s head coach early in the 2010s, then spent a couple of seasons as an assistant to Hugh Robertson when the Lakers began their reign of the NECC. She last coached in 2018.
“It’s been an interesting last few days,” Hamilton said.
“I want to keep the fun in the game,” she added. “We have to spend more time conditioning. We only have 17 girls, and a lot of them will have play a full 80 minutes.”
Lakeland had two players out with injuries on Monday.
Hamilton has one of the area’s better players to fall back on in Alleshouse. The Lakers (1-1-2, 1-0 NECC) did not have a lot of great scoring chances, but Alleshouse made a couple of them count as she scored in each half.
Brooklyn Olinger assisted on the goal in the first half. Adria Billman assisted on Alleshouse’s tally 5 minutes, 8 seconds into the second half.
“Hailey has four years on this team. She has to be that provider this team needs.”
The Cougars (1-2, 0-1) made more than a couple of runs at the Laker goal. A couple shots missed the net as Lakeland steered CN away to help give sophomore goalkeeper Grace Iddings the shutout.
Like Lakeland, Central Noble is playing a lot of young players. The big thing coach Patrick Leffers wants to see is the game to slow down for his girls. They often want to kick it away before seeing the field or settling the ball down at their feet.
“We need to be patient,” Leffers said. “We possessed the ball well against Bremen (Saturday). We don’t need to kick and run.”
East Noble 6, Lakeland 1
In the second match of the varsity doubleheader, East Noble defeated Lakeland.
The Knights led 5-0 at the half in the second match of the varsity doubleheader at Lakeland to pick up their first victory of the season.
Cristian Sanchez and Junior Pita each had two goals in the first half for East Noble (1-1-1).
Lakeland (0-2) will host DeKalb today. The Knights begin Northeast 8 Conference play on Thursday at home against Huntington North.
