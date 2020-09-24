BUTLER — One was the perfect number as far as the Eastside soccer team was concerned.
Just over one week ago, Central Noble scored a 4-0 victory over Eastside in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Thursday, the teams met again at Butler, this time in NECC regular-season play.
Junior Chayse Hulbert scored the only goal of the game for a 1-0 win.
Hulbert’s tally came just over 10 minutes into the first half. He took a pass from teammate Dylan Hertig to go 1-on-1 with Cougar netminder Aidan Dreibelbis, and his shot found the back of the net.
Eastside improved to 3-6-2 in all matches and evened its record at 3-3 in NECC play.
“We played the way we’ve been practicing the last couple of months,” said Eastside coach Sal Gomez after the match. “If we can do that, I think we can play against any team.
“If we keep playing the way we are, we should be OK. It could be anybody’s sectional.”
“We’ve lost five games this year, every one by one goal,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “Our record right now stands at 4-5-3, but quite honestly, the three ties we have, I count as wins. The three ties came against 3A teams, so tying a 3A team, we consider that a win.
“We’re still having a good season. They squeaked one by us in the first half and we were just not able to put it together offensively.
“It’s kind of a hard loss after we were here a week ago,” Imhof said. “Underestimating a team, that’s always a possibility when you do that, and it may have happened to us tonight.
“The boys will be fine. It’s all positive.”
As indicated by the score, it was largely a defensive contest, with neither team unable to sustain pressure. The Cougars put six shots on goal and the Blazers put seven on net.
Central Noble’s best chance may have been in the waning seconds. Ryan Schroeder’s long shot bounced to a teammate, whose last-second try sailed over the net.
Both teams return to action Monday with conference matches. Central Noble hosts Garrett while Eastside travels to West Noble.
