Prep Football
13 area players Region 3 all-starsThirteen area senior players were recently named Region 3 All-Stars by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. This is the first step in the process of being picked the IFCA North-South All-Star Game.
Three players from Class 2A regional champion Eastside were picked on offense: quarterback Laban Davis, tight end Gavin Wallace and lineman Isaiah Fuentes.
Three East Noble players were picked on defense: tackle Bryce Charles, outside linebacker-strong safety Nolan Rhoades and at-large defensive player Trace Holliday.
Also picked as Region 3 All-Stars were Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski at defensive end and Nick Nondorf as punter, DeKalb’s Nathan Williams and Garrett’s Trey Richards at free safety, Central Noble’s Will Hoover at running back, Lakeland’s Jensen Miller at offensive center and Prairie Heights’ Camden Hall at inside linebacker.
College Basketball Thunder women rip Kalamazoo
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Kalamazoo 82-38 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at the MTI Center Monday night.
The Thunder (16-2, 9-1 MIAA) led 27-9 after one quarter without leading player Tara Bieniewicz and never looked back.
Fifteen women played for Trine and 14 of them scored. Alyssa Argyle had 13 points. Sierra Hinds had 12 points and three steals off the bench. Kayla Wildman added 10 points and two steals.
Kaytlyn Tidey had eight points and three rebounds for the Hornets (3-14, 1-7).
Trine athletes honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior guards Tara Bieniewicz and Nick Bowman were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week on Monday.
Bieniewicz received the honor for women’s basketball. She had 18 points in each road win last week, the 76-33 rout of Olivet on Saturday and the 70-62 triumph over Hope to end the Flying Dutch’s winning streak of 61 games that lasted over two and a half seasons. The Chesterfield, Michigan, resident hit four three-point shots in each contest.
Bieniewicz also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game last week.
Bowman received the MIAA weekly award for men’s basketball. The Angola resident averaged 22 points, five rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.5 assists per game as the Thunder went 2-0 last week with home wins over Adrian and Olivet.
The Trine men will travel to Albion today for a 7:30 p.m. tip at Kresge Gym. The game was moved up a day to beat a major winter storm that is forecasted to begin Wednesday morning.
College Wrestling Three Trine men runners-up
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine’s men’s wrestling team had three runner-up placements in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Individual Championships Sunday at Olivet College.
Placing second in their respective weight classes for the Thunder were Angola sophomore Jett Boots at 133 pounds, freshman Philip Burney at 157 and senior Owen Conklin at 174.
Joseph Garcia (125) and Ethan Nash (165) both finished third for Trine. Bryce Trimm (125) and Fremont’s Aidan Hawkins (149) both placed fourth.
The Thunder will host the MIAA Duals this coming Sunday. Trine will have conference dual meets with Adrian, Albion and Olivet to finish its regular season.
Cross Country Trine receives academic honors
NEW ORLEANS — The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association recently released its academic awards for the 2021 cross country season.
The Trine University men’s and women’s cross country teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams and six Thunder harriers were named All-Academic Athletes: East Noble High School graduate Noah Acker from the men’s team and Evie Bultemeyer-Miller, Chloe Brittain, Chloe Goodrich, Carol Haldeman and Lydia Randolph from the women’s team.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 percent of their respective regional championship meet.
The Thunder women had a combined grade point average of 3.654. The Trine men had a 3.396 combined GPA.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Jan. 24.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Randy Smith for men (196 pins over average), Darcie Kapp for women (107) and Ray Chalfin for youth (152).
MEN: Moose — Ryan David 279, Terry Langer 268, Taylor Schwartz 265, Travis Grigsby 257, 747 series, Mike Casselman 704 series. Booster — Zach Dohn 268, 782 series. Joey Glover 266, Jason Flaugh 260, 721 series, Travis Eagleson 258, Mike Plummer 256, Ken Henry 256, Jeffrey Griffith 255, Mike Stewart 252, Dave Thies 252, 712 series. Industrial — Stan Surfus 254, Mike Hasselman 706 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jack Pfierman 279, 707 series. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Keith Beghtel 259. Masters & Slaves — Rocky Sattison 278, 708 series. Adult-Youth — Randy Smith 715 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 232, 596 series, Jennifer Moring 208, 525 series, Amy Patrick 211, 564 series, Ashley Eddingfield 204, 522 series, Darcie Kapp 203, 530 series. Booster — Cheyenne Woods 243, 622 series, Brianna Dickson 233, 636 series, Nycole Adcox 215, 575 series, Dawn Simmons 212, 594 series. Heather Newman 206, 611 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 229, 585 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 225, 602 series, Amanda Klinker 220, 517 series, Nycole Adcox 215, 575 series, Jennifer Moring 214, 551 series, Sandra Plummer 213, 568 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 259, 662 series, Elizabeth Jones 200, 552 series. Majors — Ray Chalfin 238, 635 series, Kyle Toyias 237, 643 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 237, 652 series, Elizabeth Jones 226, 533 series, Cooper Flaugh 218, 525 series, Hope Moring 212, 550 series. Adult-Youth — Joshua Wirges 258, 639 series.
Middle School Basketball CN 7th-grade girls win
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Westview 23-9 on Thursday.
Ellie Antunez led the Cougars with 10 points. Kaydintz Bales had nine points and Kyla Sickafoose scored four.
