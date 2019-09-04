WATERLOO — Another big offensive display in the second half carried DeKalb’s girls soccer team to another decisive win.
Using their speed to get several long runs at the goal, the Barons scored seven times in the second 40 minutes en route to a 9-0 Northeast 8 win against East Noble.
The Barons were up just 2-0 at half, with keeper Lauren Lash making some key saves and the defense getting a foot on many DeKalb passes. The Barons broke loose the second half, and eventually had goals from six different players.
“Of the nine goals we scored, six or seven of them were quality goals,” said Baron coach Logan Cochran. “They came from the outside, they were good build-up plays through our midfield.
“It was 2-0 at half and we made a couple of adjustments. We talked about what we need to do to create more scoring opportunities. We definitely did that in the second half. Another big win, but what I’m happy with is the quality of the goals.”
Hope Lewis scored three times for the Barons, including the first goal of the game when she tapped in a shot that had been deflected near the goal. Grace Snyder added two goals back-to-back in the closing minutes.
Katie Witte scored on a penalty kick when two East Noble defenders took down a Baron player in the penalty area. Riley Exford, Brielle Miller and Jamie Gentis also scored goals.
Hope Lewis, Charity Lewis and Exford all collected two assists, and Gentis and Witte had one each.
Most of the match was played in East Noble’s end of the field. The Knights had trouble maintaining possession when they did cross midfield.
Lash made two big stops from close range in the first half, stopping both Snyder and Miller. She opened the second half with a diving save to prevent a goal by Snyder.
Alondra Loera-Gomez provided some assistance when Lash left her line in the second half and Snyder rolled one toward the goal. Loera-Gomez arrived just in time to clear the ball away.
Snyder had another near miss for a third goal, hitting the crossbar with a shot with 20 ½ minutes to play.
BOYS
East Noble 5, DeKalb 1
In Kendallville, the Knights scored four times in the second half to break the 1-1 tie at the half.
Each team scored on penalty kicks in the first half. Michael Klein scored the first of his two goals for East Noble in the 26th minute. The Barons scored on a PK about a couple of minutes later.
Klein, Oday Abdullah, Junior Pita and Mo Abdullah tallied for the Knights (5-1 overall) in the final 40 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.