Prep Baseball
Eagles win 20th game
WATERFORD MILLS — Class 1A No. 4 Fremont won its 20th game of the season Friday, defeating Bethany Christian 11-1 in six innings.
Jaden Zuccolotto had two hits and four runs batted in for the Eagles (20-5). Ethan Bock was 3-for-4 with two runs and a run batted in. Kameron Colclasure hit a solo home run in the first inning and recorded the final Bruin out in relief.
Senior Evan Towns was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing an unearned run and Bethany’s lone hit in three and one-third innings. Robert Skorupski started and pitched two and one-third hitless innings with four strikeouts.
Railroaders overcome Lakers Thursday
LAGRANGE — Garrett fought off Lakeland 7-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest on Thursday.
The Lakers (5-20, 2-8 NECC) led 2-0 after three innings against Railroader ace Gage Smith. But Garrett drew even in the fourth and scored four times in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.
The Railroaders (17-7, 8-2) only had five hits, but drew 11 walks against Lakeland pitching. Brayden Fisher was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Jacob Molargik walked three times and scored twice.
Smith got win for Garrett, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits over five innings. He walked four, hit two batters and struck out eight.
Cougars push past Churubusco
ALBION — Central Noble came back from a 6-3 deficit after three and a half innings to beat Churubusco 9-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Freshman Jaxon Copas was able to slow down the Eagles’ offense in his four innings of relief to get the win for the Cougars. He struck out four. Churubusco scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead, then never scored again.
Aidan Drebelbis had two hits and a two runs batted in for CN. Chase Spencer had two RBIs, and Copas also had two hits.
Evan Snyder was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles. Seth Abel had two hits, a run and an RBI.
On Friday in Syracuse, Churubusco lost to Wawasee 15-0 in five innings.
The Warriors scored seven runs in the first inning and the Eagles only had three hits in the nonconference contest.
Prep Softball 1A Lakewood Park Sectional redrawn
AUBURN — The Class 1A Lakewood Park Christian Sectional was redrawn on Friday after Hamilton withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues.
The host Panthers will take on Bethany Christian in the lone first-round game of the five-team sectional Monday at 5 p.m. As a result of that draw, LPC canceled its final regular season game at home with Leo scheduled for Friday.
The sectional semifinals will have Canterbury play Elkhart Christian Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Fremont take on the LPC-Bethany winner on Thursday at 5 p.m. The sectional final will still be next Saturday at 5 p.m.
Turner breaks EN season HR record in winBREMEN — Carly Turner set a new single-season East Noble program record for home runs in a season with her 12th round tripper of 2021 to help the Knights beat Bremen 11-3 on Thursday.
Cady Smith had five hits and Avan Beiswanger also homered for the Knights (14-9). Sadie Helmkamp was the starting and winning pitcher.
Lauren Lash was 4-for-5 for East Noble. Karrah Rarick, Elliot Rouch and Jalyn Thompson had three hits apiece.
In other area action Thursday, West Noble lost to Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion Fairfield 14-4 in Benton. The Falcons are 21-3, 10-0 in the NECC. The Chargers are 13-8-1, 5-5.
CN blanks Churubusco
ALBION — Central Noble celebrated senior day with a 10-0 win in five innings over Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco on Thursday.
The Cougars (15-7, 8-2 NECC) ended the game with a seven-run fifth inning. Jenica Berkes threw a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
Bre Waikel had two hits and three runs batted in for Central Noble. Emma Marker and Abby Hile each had three hits. Casey Hunter also had three RBIs.
Allshouse, Heights handles Fremont
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights ended its regular season with a 10-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Fremont Thursday at the Field of Dreams.
Panther senior Kiana Allshouse threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts, and also had three hits to help her own cause.
Savana Phares had two doubles and four runs batted in for Prairie Heights (16-8, 7-3 NECC). Renae Meek and Bre Walter each had three hits, with Meek also driving in three runs.
The Eagles did have five baserunners. Jada Rhonehouse was hit by a pitch twice, Kate Gannon and Eva Foulk both walked, and Khloe Glendening reached on an error.
The Panthers’ home doubleheader with Bishop Luers scheduled for today was canceled and will not be made up.
Roose homers 4 times in Laker DH sweep
LAGRANGE — Senior Keirstin Roose homered four times to lead Lakeland to a sweep of DeKalb Friday, 12-7 and 10-6.
Roose was 6-for-7 in the twin bill with a walk and five runs batted in. She finished her regular season hitting .656 with 18 home runs, 33 runs batted in and 40 runs scored.
Kaitlyn Keck and Breanna Lovelace also homered and drove in four runs each in the opener. Cassidi Parham went the distance for the pitching win and struck out seven.
Roose homered three times and Keck had three hits in game two. Luci Cook was the winning pitcher, striking out five in four innings. Breanna Spangler homered and Laci Munger walked three times for the Barons.
Fremont wins on senior day over North Side
FREMONT — Fremont ended its regular season with a 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Fort Wayne North Side Friday on senior day at Vistula Park.
The Legends scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead. The Eagles (9-20) scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to complete the comeback.
Kate Gannon homered, drove in two runs and scored twice for Fremont. Jada Rhonehouse was 3-for-5 with two runs. Khloe Glendening had two RBIs.
The Eagles honored seniors Eva Foulk and Olivia Dirr. Foulk doubled and drove in a run, and Dirr scored twice.
Boys Prep Golf EN tops Lakeland
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion Lakeland 171-179 Thursday on the back nine at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Knights Matthew Kumfer and Ryan Gienger shared medalist honors with 42s.
East Noble also had 43 from Ryan Norden, 44 from Caden Anderson and 55 from Avery Kline.
Ben Keil and Tommy Curtis both shot 43 for the Lakers (12-2 overall).
Lakeland also had Nate Keil with 44, Luke Franke with 49 and Carson Aldrich with 55.
The Lakers’ best junior varsity score was Keith Miller with a 56.
Warriors best Bruins
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Bethany Christian 192-203 in a nonconference match at Heron Creek Thursday.
Carl Miller led the Warriors with a 43. Bruin Austin Shenk was medalist with a 42.
Westview also had 49s from Wade Springer and Landon Bennett, 51 from Nathan Miller and 55 from Isaac Rogers.
