To say last year’s Class 4A first-round sectional game between Angola and DeKalb was a shocker would be an understatement.
The Barons had one win coming into the matchup and lost to Hornets 55-18 in the season opener. This year’s Week 1 contest will feature plenty of new faces on the DeKalb sideline and some experienced ones for Angola. But will it be a repeat of last year’s opener or another tightly-contested game like the sectional game?
Angola at DeKalb
2020 records: Angola 5-3, DeKalb 2-6
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on YouTube, Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network
Last meeting: Barons won 7-0 in a Class 4A first-round sectional game on Oct. 23, 2020, in Waterloo.
Hornets coach Andy Thomas has emphasized playing with an edge all offseason. Angola should be in an ugly disposition when the Barons come to mind.
The Hornets put 55 points on DeKalb in a season-opening home win last season. A little over two months later, Angola can’t score in a Class 4A sectional first-round game in Waterloo as the Barons pulled off the upset by a 7-0 result.
Kudos to DeKalb for making such a major turnaround and becoming a tough out in the postseason. But that team is largely different than the one that will step foot on Cecil Young Field tonight. Twenty-two players graduated from last year’s squad.
Can Angola take it to the Barons? Or can the home team sprinkle some doubt in the Hornets and make enough plays to be in a position to win late in the contest?
Junior Tegan Irk sparked the Barons some when he took over at quarterback late last season. However, he is working with a new offensive coordinator in Pat McMullen. So there’s time to adjust and get on the same page.
The Hornets will have some experience to lean on, including senior running back Finley Hasselman, senior center Zach Steury, senior defensive lineman Brandon Villafuerte, senior linebacker Kyle Brandt and senior defensive back Zack Buell.
East Noble at Plymouth
2020 records: East Noble 9-4, Plymouth 2-6
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last meeting: Knights won 31-0 in Kendallville on Aug. 21, 2020.
Last year was a down year for the Rockies. They dealt with quite a few COVID issues, including their head coach John Barron, who battled the virus and missed multiple games.
Plymouth brings back plenty of experience, including quarterback Lennon Creighbaum, who was forced into the starting job last season. He only threw 28 passes and completed 13 of them for 142 yards and two interceptions.
Creighbaum will have two targets that have some experience returning. Devante Garcia had 30 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had four interceptions. Michael Sheely brought in 10 catches for 106 yards in 2020.
Caden Hooley is one of the Rockies’ best tacklers and finished last year with 43 tackles from his linebacker spot.
The Knights will debut some new faces in some new roles this evening. Sophomore quarterback Zander Brazel gets his first varsity start, and Kainon Carico will line up next to him in the backfield. Carico will continue to play along the defensive line, where he was very effective last season.
Brazel is a good position with a very experienced offensive line to protect him and very good receiving group to throw to, led by Rowan Zolman, Nick Munson and Brett Christian.
East Noble will try to control the game at the line of scrimmage, and if it can do that effectively, it should pick up a win at the Rockpile.
West Noble at Central Noble
2020 records: West Noble 2-9, Central Noble 4-6
Last meeting: Cougars won 27-14 in Ligonier on Aug. 21, 2020.
The Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak to their county rival with a win last season’s victory in Ligonier. They will try to create a streak of their own with the experience they have back for the 2021 season.
Expect to see a lot of Will Hoover for Central Noble. The senior ran for 767 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. He also led the team with 135 tackles last season.
Central Noble will also try to get the ball in unique ways to its other playmakers, including Preston Diffendarfer, Ashton Smith and Ashton Dunlap.
The Chargers also have experience at the skill positions that they hope to use to their advantage. Look for Jalen Gonzalez, Zach Beers and Peter Bradley to all get the ball at some point.
West Noble also plans on using stud Braxton Pruitt in a variety of ways this season, not just wrecking opposing team’s backfields.
Getting the ball to all of those playmakers sounds good in theory, but it ultimately comes down to which team can open up running lanes for those playmakers. The Cougars will rely on Lane Norris, Jackson Hoover and Isaac Clay to do a lot of the dirty work for their playmakers to shine.
Eastside at Heritage
2020 records: Eastside 10-2, Heritage 2-6
Last meeting: Eastside won 49-7 in Butler on Aug. 21, 2020.
Eastside enters the 2021 season chomping at the bit following last season’s 56-49 loss to Bishop Luers in the sectional championship game. The Blazers have many returning players from last season’s 10-2 team, but also have new players in new positions as key contributors Lane Burns, Lane Cleckner, Matt Firestine, Hayden Gardner, Wade Miller and Phoenix Smyth all graduated.
The Blazers do return leading rusher and passer Laban Davis (1,693 yards passing, 98-of-183, 25 touchdowns; 1,270 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns), running backs Dax Holman (382 yards) and Briar Munsey (223 yards) and leading receiver Gavin Wallace (28 catches, 534 yards, nine touchdowns).
They will line up behind an offensive line that features returning starters Matt Jacobs, Isaiah Fuentes and Dane Sebert.
On defense, Kyler Bibbee (84 tackles), Holman (81 tackles), Carsen Jacobs (four interceptions), Johnny Eck (three interceptions) and Gabe Trevino (four sacks, three fumble recoveries) all return.
Columbia City at Churubusco
2020 records: Columbia City 6-4, Churubusco 4-4
Media: WJHS (91.5 FM, Columbia City)
Last meeting: Eagles won 38-0 in Columbia City on Aug. 21, 2020.
The battle of the Eagles was not close in 2020. It should be closer this time around with the amount of experience Churubusco brings back.
Columbia City brings back a lot of experience as well, including four-year starting quarterback Greg Bolt. Bolt was 96-for-199 for 1,685 yards with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He led the Eagles in rushing with 144 carries for 789 yards with nine touchdowns.
He did lose his top receiving target in Michael Sievers, but Hunter Herron is expected to take his spot after 23 catches for 415 yards and five touchdowns last season. Bolt also has four starting offensive linemen returning from last season, as well as running backs Abe Barrera and Ethan Sievers who both carried the ball in 2020.
Columbia City’s defense is largely inexperienced and an area Churubusco can take advantage. Junior quarterback Riley Buroff will lead the offense once again after throwing for 736 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Buroff has his top running back Wyatt Marks and top receiver Nick Nondorf back as well. Marks ran for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Nondorf had four touchdowns with 352 yards on 16 receptions in 2020.
Churubusco’s defense should be much improved with All-State lineman Hunter Bianski, defensive backs Kameron Rinker and Travis Emenhiser and linebacker Kuper Papenbrock all back.
This year’s game shouldn’t be a 38-0 blowout with how much experience ‘Busco returns.
Lakeland at South Bend St. Joseph
2020 records: Lakeland 2-8, SBSJ 3-8
Last meeting: Indians won 49-0 in a Class 3A sectional semifinal game in LaGrange on Oct. 29, 2010.
This matchup has been largely daunting for the Lakers in the past. When you consider the competition the Indians regularly play and where Lakeland is in its rebuild, St. Joe could very well be a huge challenge again for the Lakers.
The Indians are in the powerful Northern Indiana Conference, taking on the likes of Penn, Elkhart and Mishawaka Marian. They played Northridge and Culver Academies out of conference in 2020.
St. Joseph’s wins last year were 48-0 at John Glenn, 21-14 at home over South Bend Adams and 66-6 on the road against a South Bend Clay team thin in numbers and talent. West Noble grinded past the visiting Falcons 14-0 in a first-round Class 3A sectional game last fall.
Marvin Lopez and sophomore Alex Ortiz were competing at quarterback for the Indians. Senior linemen Zach Kennedy and senior linebacker-tight end Mattux Tarwacki (91 tackles, including 56 solos, in 2020) are among the team leaders. All-NIC punter Jacob Deahl is also back.
The Lakers have a better idea of coach Ryan O’Shea’s system as he starts his second season at the helm. We will see where they are at tonight on Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium.
Garrett at New Haven
2020 records: Garrett 3-6, New Haven 5-5
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: Bulldogs won 47-21 at Garrett on Aug. 21, 2020.
Both the Railroaders and Bulldogs have excitement going into the 2021 season. Garrett brings back a lot of experience, and the same can be said for New Haven. The Bulldogs also have new coach Kyle Booher.
Garrett has 17 seniors returning, and hopes to avoid early-season injuries that occurred each of the last two years.
Aaden Lytle was thrown into the fire at quarterback as a freshman after senior Gage Smith was hurt in this game last year.
Several top tacklers return on defense, including seniors Trey Richards, Mark William, Lukas Swager and Carson Harter.
New Haven had an explosive attack last season and has a three-year starter back at quarterback in Jakar Williams, who accounted for 20 touchdowns last year.
Whitko at Prairie Heights
2020 records: Whitko 4-6, Prairie Heights 1-10
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last meeting: Wildcats won 22-20 in overtime in South Whitley on Aug. 21, 2020.
The Panthers appear to be the team on more solid footing with a strong veteran core, while the Wildcats have been scrambling over the past three and a half weeks.
Chip Coldiron was hired as Whitko’s coach on July 29. He has focused on building up his roster and will have around 30 players with him in Brushy Prairie tonight. He scrapped the spread offense for a more run-oriented attack.
Senior running back Izzy Kyles was an All-Three Rivers Conference receiver last year. Seniors Dalton Ousley and Devin Ulshafer will lead Whitko up front on both sides of the ball. Senior linebackers Wyatt Slusher and Tyler Veach will also play offense with Slusher at fullback and Veach at tight end.
Luke Severe had the best game of his career as a sophomore in 2019 when he threw four touchdown passes in a 44-23 PH victory over Whitko in a Class 2A first-round sectional game. But the Panthers have struggled to find consistency in all areas of the game. Severe is one of 11 Panther seniors focused on turning things around.
Whoever is better up front will win.
Southern Wells at Fremont
2020 records: Southern Wells did not play, Fremont 3-4
Last meeting: Eagles won 33-16 in Fremont on Aug. 23, 2019.
The Raiders only played junior varsity games last season because their coaches were concerned about the safety of their inexperienced group.
However, being in a prominent role on Friday night is a new thing for a lot of Eagles. That includes some freshmen. That includes new linemen.
The group that is better acclimated to the environment will have the upper hand.
Youthful energy and the ability to keep an entire roster engaged in practice are good things new Fremont coach Trevor Thomas have done. He won’t let his guys underestimate Southern Wells either.
Having guys with previous varsity experience, like Logan Brace, Terran Wills and Zak Pica should also work in the Eagles’ favor.
