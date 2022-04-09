Angola
Coach: Nick Burlingame
Burlingame inherits a solid team from the retired Scott Hottell. Most of the varsity starters return from a team that finished 13-2, was Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament runners-up to Fairfield and won the Angola Sectional championship.
The Hornets are very strong in singles, which will include senior Ellie Aldred and junior Brea Harris. Aldred was 18-4 at No. 2 singles last season while Harris was dominant at No. 3 singles, where she went 21-1 and won an individual NECC title.
Other varsity starters returning are juniors Allie Christman and McKenna Powers. Christman played at No. 1 doubles last season while Powers was at No. 2 doubles.
Central Noble
Coach: Kylie Hermanson
The Cougars will once again be a young squad with no seniors on the roster after placing sixth in the NECC last year. But they do return a couple of girls who gained experience last season.
Naomi Leffers and Lydia Replogle are the top two returners for Central Noble. The duo was fifth at the NECC Tournament.
Other returning letterwinners are Natalie Moore, Jocelyn Hawk, Avery Phillips and Sarah Pilnock.
Some key newcomers include Meghan Kiebel, Maddie Tonner and Audri Kleber.
Churubusco
Coach: Brandon Pollock
The Eagles plan to be more competitive this season after they lost no one to graduation last season and return everyone.
The returning letterwinners are seniors Jalynn Skinner and Mallory Johnson, juniors Kaylynn Boggess, Eva Refeld, Miriam Kline and Addy Winget, and sophomores Allissa Powell and Kendall Stuckey.
The newcomers are Makenzie Sklenar, Reagan Baker, Rylee Meeks, Alaina Lehman, Madison King, Amelia Refeld, Katy Dreibelbis and Ella Brisco.
DeKalb
Coach: Payton Rhodes Yarian
DeKalb has strong numbers with 17 players for the new season.
Six of the seven varsity players for the Barons are back from last year’s 10-9 team, which includes Bella Brunson, Maddie Hickman, Evie Pepple, Kenlee Dick, Lauren Blythe and Ella Cruz. Two key additions could be senior Lakewood Park transfer Eva Hostetler, and freshman Sophie Pfister.
“I have very high expectations for this year which I am very excited about,” Rhodes Yarian said. “Most of the girls have taken lessons over the past year to get them ready to have a successful season.”
The Barons will likely need some time to settle on a lineup.
“Our lineup is very up in the air because we have about 10 girls who could be in the lineup,” Rhodes Yarian said. “It’s a great problem to have.
“I’m very excited for the upcoming season and to see the girls pushed to their full potential.”
East Noble
Coach: Aaron Edwards
The Knights hope to be in the mix once again this season, but do have some spots to fill. East Noble won 11 matches last season and finished third in the Northeast 8.
They return four players who have varsity experience, Kyndal Mynhier, Bree Walmsley, Kya Mosley and Sadie Potts. Mynhier earned First Team All-NE8 honors while Walmsley made the Second Team.
East Noble has 31 players who came out for the team, and some of the key newcomers are Breanna Arnold, Maria Bona and Ella Edwards.
Fremont
Coach: Lexi Skeens
An Eagle team looking to build up experience is younger after four seniors graduated from last season’s squad that won six dual matches and finished fourth in the NECC Tournament.
Fremont will be led by underclassmen who have learned and put in the time to lead the program’s rebuilding efforts.
Freshman Delaney Bock will be the starter at No. 1 singles. One of her hitting partners to get her ready for high school tennis has been her brother Ethan Bock, Fremont’s winningest boys singles player.
Also making up the young foundation for the Eagle girls are sophomores Chloe Hilvers and Ayrianne Gaskill. Gaskill was part of Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team that placed third in the NECC Tournament last year, and Hilvers finished at No. 3 singles in 2021.
“We’ll have three seniors who are just awesome people,” Skeens said of Lana Banks, Autumn Chilenski and Kayla McCullough.
Lakeland
Coach: Mike Rasbaugh
The Lakers were on the younger side last season, but they hope the experience they got last year pays off this season.
Singles players Brooklynn Olinger and Lilly Schackow return for their senior campaigns.
Juniors Carly Rasbaugh and Amelia Trump and sophomore Jeyda Brim are back after playing doubles last season.
Newcomers to the team are Karris Romer and Sarah Smart.
Lakewood Park Christian
Coach: Lisa Korte
The Panthers will work around a nucleus of five returning players, including junior Lauren Korte, who advanced to the singles sectional last season.
Also back are senior Elizabeth Kruse, juniors Mia MacFarlane and Katelyn Harvey, and sophomore Olivia Crider.
Newcomers ready to contribute are Campbell Warner and Fiamma Gelmetti.
“We have at least five more girls registered to play tennis this year than last. The increased numbers will be helpful for building a solid program for the future,” Lisa Korte said.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Eric Culler
Culler is in his fifth year as coach for the Panthers. They will be led by four returning varsity players in Katie Eash, Samarah Orr, Kylee Leland and Katie Rheinheimer.
Newcomers for Prairie Heights include Brooklyn Landis, Caylee Bachelor and Alayna Boots. Landis is back at PH after playing for Fremont last season.
West Noble
Coach: Tarah Brennan
The Chargers plan for another step in the right direction with four varsity players returning for the 2022 season.
Avery Kruger returns as the No. 1 singles player, and Isabella Bartlett moves up a spot to take over at No. 2 singles.
Doubles players Jacqueline Macias and Ashlyn Seigel return with new partners for the season. Macias is matched with Kora Hilbish, and Seigel is playing with Jenny Moreno.
Bethany Trinklein will be at No. 3 singles for West Noble.
Westview
Coach: Carrie Clark
The Warriors return a good portion of their roster that won the sectional title at West Noble in 2021.
Juniors Paige Riegsecker and Ella Clark and sophomore Maddie Stults all return after successful seasons last year. Riegsecker and Stults were the top singles players for the Warriors.
Other players filling out the rest of the varsity roster are juniors Ava Brown, Kamryn Miller, Bailey Kenner and sophomore Jennifer Osorio-Luna.
