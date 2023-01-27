HS Boys Basketball Eastside-Westview games postponed
EMMA — The Eastside junior varsity and varsity games at Westview scheduled for Friday night were postponed due to the death of 2021 Eastside graduate and Blazer assistant wrestling coach Lane Burns Thursday evening.
No makeup date was immediately announced.
Prep Girls Basketball Blazers best Warriors
BUTLER — Eastside beat Westview 51-24 in the regular season finale for both Northeast Corner Conference teams on Thursday night.
The Blazers enter postseason play 15-8 overall, including 8-2 in the NECC. That was their best conference record since going 9-2 in the 1994-95 campaign.
Senior Grace Kreischer had 15 points and classmate Kaylie Hertig scored 14 to lead Eastside, who jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter. Sydnee Kessler added eight points, and Haley Wies pitched in six points.
Morgan Riegsecker had six points and Hope Bortner scored five for the Warriors (8-14, 4-6).
In the junior varsity contest, the Blazers won 34-18. Lilli Cline led Eastside with 12 points, and Addison Moughler scored eight. Bre Cory had seven points for Westview, and JJ Whetstone scored five.
PH loses to Woodlan
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Woodlan 59-33 Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
Avah Smith had 19 of her game-high 23 points in the first half for the Warriors (19-4). Taylor Kneubuhler added 12 points.
Ava Boots had 11 points and Lilli Howe and Emily McCrea each scored eight for the Panthers (1-21).
Howe and teammate Kylee Leland and managers Abby Myers and Ashley Emelander were honored on senior night.
Prep Gymnastics Knights defeat Snider
FORT WAYNE — East Noble defeated Snider 97.1-93.125 Thursday.
Both the Knights and the Panthers and their coaches received Exemplary Reports from officials for their efforts to clean up the gymnasium after the meet.
Lakers win at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Lakeland outscored Wawasee 86.725-60-275 on Thursday.
The Warriors only had two all-around gymnasts, and a third gymnast only competed in one event.
Laker Emma Schiffli was all-around medalist with 32.575. She won on all four apparatuses, scoring 8.75 on vault, 8.15 on floor exercise, 8 on the balance beam and 7.675 on the uneven bars.
Lakeland’s Alayna Rasler was second on the beam with 7.65.
Lakeland 86.725,
Wawasee 60.275
Vault: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.75, 2. Lajoice (W) 8.05, 3. Gayheart (LL) 7.85, 4. Barrick (LL) 7.75, 6. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.55, 7. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.4.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.675, 2. Lajoice (W) 6.475, 3. Ala. Rasler (LL) 5.825, 5. Barrick (LL) 4.4, 6. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 2.7, 7. Gayheart (LL) 2.45.
Balance Beam: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8, 2. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.65, 3. Gayheart (LL) 7.1, 6. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 5.925, 8. Barrick (LL) 4.7.
Floor Exercise: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.15, 2. Lajoice (W) 7.675, 3. Kunish (W) 7.55, 4. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.825, 5. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.75, 6. Gayheart (LL) 6.5, 7. Barrick (LL) 5.65.
All-Around: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 32.575, 2. Lajoice (W) 28.825, 3. Ala. Rasler (LL) 26.775, 5. Gayheart (LL) 23.9, 6. Barrick (LL) 22.5, 7. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 21.85.
