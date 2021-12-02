WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s volleyball team opened NCAA Tournament play with a sweep of Illinois State Thursday night at Holloway Gymnasium. The scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-11.
Caitlyn Newton had 12 kills and two aces for the Boilermakers, the tournament’s No. 6 overall seed. Grace Cleveland had nine kills and two blocks. Hayley Bush had 36 assists, five digs, three blocks and three kills. Jena Otec added 12 digs.
West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn had four digs and one assist for Purdue (24-6).
The Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion Redbirds finished their season at 19-14.
The Boilermakers will host Dayton (26-5) in a second-round match today at 5 p.m. The Flyers defeated Marquette 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 in Thursday’s first match at Holloway.
