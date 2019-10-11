FREMONT — While Fremont and Eastside’s volleyball teams are near the bottom of the Northeast Corner Conference standings, they produced an entertaining match to close out the regular season at Fremont Thursday.
The host Eagles, celebrating senior night, emerged 25-12, 25-21, 26-24 winners.
Senior Emily Behrman paced the offense with 13 kills and classmate Sydney Applegate chipped in with seven.
Behrman added a team-high 33 digs. Applegate, senior Madelyn Cress and sophomore Jada Rhonehouse had four blocks each. Cress added 16 assists. Junior Eva Foulk served two aces.
Freshman Eleanor Neumann had seven kills to lead Eastside. Sophomore Mataya Bireley added four and senior Erika Brock had three.
Freshman Paige Franz had 24 digs, senior Jessi Gerke had 21 and Neumann added 13. Gerke led Eastside with nine assists. Brock and sophomore Haleigh Liberty had one block each.
The first set was all Fremont.
A block by Rhonehouse staked the hosts to a 13-5 lead. An ace by Sage Stroh and an Eastside spiking error extended the margin to 24-12 before the hosts closed out the first set.
The second set was more evenly-matched, with both teams leading in the early stages.
A Rhonehouse tip gave Fremont a 15-12 lead. It grew to 18-13 with an Eastside net spike.
The visitors fought back, however.
Gerke’s free ball over the net was touched by a Fremont player on its way out of bounds, cutting the deficit to two, and an Eagle net spike made it 18-17.
A kill by Neumann and a Fremont spike out of play had Eastside within one again, 22-21. The Blazers were called for a lifting violation, and Applegate’s tip into the far corner gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in sets.
The third set was tied 11 times, the last coming at 24-all.
Each team held and lost a four-point cushion during the match.
Fremont led 12-8 on a Behrman ace. Eastside led 18-14 on following a Brock kill.
A Fremont net spike put the visitors up 24-23, but the Blazers tipped the next ball into the net for the final tie of the match.
Eastside tipped the next ball out of bounds. Blazer coach Kent Mitchell didn’t agree, contending the ball hit the line. He was given a yellow card when officials said he threw his clipboard.
That made it 25-24 Fremont. Rhonehouse ended the match with a tip off an Eastside blocker.
