Prep Boys Basketball Lakers downs Warriors
SYRACUSE — Lakeland defeated Wawasee 63-60 Saturday night.
The Lakers (4-12) were led in scoring by Christian Troyer, who had 17 points. Tommy Curtis had 14, Owen Troyer added 13 and Ben Keil scored nine.
Maddux Everingham led the Warriors with 18 points, and Collin Roberson had 15.
In Middlebury, Northridge nipped Westview 51-48. The Warriors fall to 6-8 with the loss.
West Noble routs Homer
LIGONIER — The Chargers bounced back from a tough loss on Friday with a big 62-36 win over Homer (Mich.) on Saturday.
Austin Cripe led all with 36 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Ayden Zavala had eight points, three boards and two steals.
Zach Beers chipped in six points and four rebounds, and Adam Nelson added five points.
Fremont outscores Churubusco
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Churubusco 71-62 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday night.
Churubusco shot well to stay with Fremont in the first half. But the Steuben County Eagles’ fast pace was too much for the visitors and Fremont led by as much as 23 in the third quarter.
Logan Brace had 24 points and four rebounds for Fremont (8-6, 3-3 NECC). Gabel Pentecost had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Ethan Bontrager added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Evan Love had 22 points and five rebounds for Churubusco (0-13, 0-6). Drew Pliett had 16 points, six boards and three assists. Carson Bunyan had 15 points and five assists.
Hornets stopped by Fairfield Falcons
BENTON — Angola lost to Fairfield 51-48 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday night.
The Hornets turned the ball over down one with around 20 seconds left. After hitting two free throws, the Falcons (10-5, 6-1 NECC) forced a desperation last-second three-point shot from Angola that was off the mark.
Dane Lantz had 24 points and four rebounds for the Hornets (6-8, 4-3). Cameron McGee had 10 points.
Prep Girls Basketball Heights falls to Woodlan in regular season finale
WOODBURN — Prairie Heights ended the regular season with a 49-35 loss to Woodlan 49-35.
The Panthers (11-10) were even with a very good Warrior team for a half. PH led 11-6 after one quarter and 17-16 at the half. Then Woodlan turned things in its favor in the second half on its senior night.
Avah Smith and Dakotah Krohn each had 13 points for the Warriors (19-4). Smith grabbed seven rebounds while Krohn had four assists.
Alayna Boots and Trevyn Terry each had 10 points for Prairie Heights. Alex German had nine points and four rebounds and Kennedy Kugler added six points and 10 rebounds.
Woodlan won the junior varsity game 35-24.
Knights lose to Leo in finale
KENDALLVILLE — In their final game of the regular season and fourth in a week, East Noble lost 36-31 to Leo Saturday night.
The lone senior for the Knights Kyndal Mynhier led the way with nine points. Payton Quake scored eight points.
Prep Gymnastics Angola 4th, Lakeland 7th at Chesterton
CHESTERTON — The Hornets finished in fourth as a team, and the Lakers came in seventh at the Chesterton Invitational on Saturday.
Crown Point won the team title with 113.35 points. Homestead took second at 111.65, and the host Trojans placed third with 106.65.
Angola finished with a total of 104.10, and Lakeland ended up with a score of 90.95.
The Hornets had two girls finish in the top 10 of the all-around. Alayna Shamp placed ninth with a total of 34, and Summer Allen ended up 10th at 33.75.
Ashtyn Evans tied for second in the bars with a 9.6, and Sarah Hutchins tied for ninth with an 8.95 on the beam.
College Basketball Trine women run away from Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — The Thunder women went on a 20-point run from the first quarter into the second en route to a 76-33 beating of Olivet on Saturday.
Trine improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in MIAA play with their seventh consecutive win. They scored 20 or more points in three of the four periods and allowed the Comets to reach 10 points in just one quarter, the final quarter.
The Thunder had three girls reach double figures, led by Tara Bieniewicz’s 18 points. Kelsy Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Kayla Wildman finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
Sidney Wagner had nine points and four assists off the bench, and Rachel Steward and Sam Underhill each dropped in six points.
College Hockey Trine women earn split with Aurora
ANGOLA — The Thunder women’s hockey team earned a season split with Aurora after bouncing back from Friday’s loss with a 3-1 win on Saturday.
Trine got on the board first with a goal in the first period from Kailey Mleko off the pass from Brandi Wilson.
After the Spartans tied the match up at 1-1, the Thunder answered back with a power-play goal from Kirsten Vandenheuvel with the assist from Michell Byker.
Trine doubled its lead right after the faceoff. After a steal by Mleko, Payton Hans passed it over to Wilson, who passed it back for the shot and the goal.
Thunder goalie Ryleigh Furlong picked up her fourth win of the season in net and had 38 saves.
Trine men lose at St. Norbert
DE PERE, Wis. — Trine’s men’s hockey team lost to St. Norbert 10-5 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Saturday evening.
The Green Knights (18-3, 14-0 NCHA) scored four goals in 4 minutes, 49 seconds in the second period while the Thunder scored once to take a 6-3 lead a little over eight minutes into the period.
Ben Schmidling and Peter Bates each had three goals for St. Norbert.
Frank Trazzera had two goals and Drew Welsch had a goal and two assists for Trine (14-7, 8-6). Garrett Hallford and Hunter Payment each had two assists. Shane Brancato made 40 saves in goal.
