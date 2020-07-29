INDIANAPOLIS — High school practice fields around the state are filled with athletes conditioning and preparing for the 2020 high school sports season in the state.
As some states are canceling fall sports and postponing the start of fall sports, Indiana is moving forward.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying, “High school fall sports are on track to proceed as planned.”
Official practice for the 2020 fall season begins on Friday with girls golf. Matches and tournaments begin on Monday. All other sports are allowed to begin official practices on Monday with competitions beginning Aug. 15.
On Wednesday the Michigan High School Athletic Association approved a phased in approach to returning to competition this fall. Those sports that are considered low risk; girls golf, boys tennis and cross country can begin practice on Aug. 12 with competitions starting Aug. 19.
The MHSAA said for those sports considered moderate to high risk; football, volleyball and boys soccer practice has been delayed until Aug. 20 with no decision on the start of their seasons.
The MHSAA release said the decision on those sports would be made Aug. 20. The release went on to say scrimmages have been canceled for the season and limitations on numbers of teams that may compete together at regular season tournaments and invitationals.
What happens to high school football in Michigan could affect Prairie Heights, Angola and Fremont. They each play Michigan opponents.
The Panthers host Bronson on Aug. 28 for their second game of the season. That game is scheduled to be the Vikings’ 2020 season opener.
The Hornets and Eagles play Michigan teams on Week 3 in Indiana and on Week 2 in Michigan on Sept. 4. Angola travels to suburban Detroit to play Orchard Lake St. Mary’s while Fremont hosts River Valley from southwest Michigan.
Fremont is scheduled to travel to Decatur in southwest Michigan on Oct. 16. That would be the Eagles’ regular season finale and the Raiders’ eighth game in their nine-game regular season.
The state of Wisconsin has pushed back the start of the season with high school football not playing its first games until Sept. 25.
Other neighboring states Ohio and Kentucky are moving ahead with fall sports.
