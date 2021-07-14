EDITOR’S NOTE: With a new school year and new sports season approaching, KPC Media Group sportswriters took time to recall some of their favorite events from 2020-21. This is part of the series.
Do you have somewhere else to be?
Actually, most of the fans able to attend the DeKalb-Snider game in the Class 4A boys basketball sectional at East Noble were just happy to be somewhere, having been penned in by the pandemic for a year.
The fact that the Barons and Panthers kept them there longer than usual wasn’t really a bother. The two teams staged a wild three-overtime battle that showed Hoosier Hysteria is stronger than any virus.
Snider prevailed 66-61 but with a lot of tense, uncomfortable moments and big-time plays in between.
Each team had a monster performance. Snider’s Karson Jenkins scored 29 points, including both of his team’s baskets in the third overtime, when the Panthers outscored DeKalb 5-0.
Senior Cole Richmond put the Barons on his back until it looked like exhaustion might set in as the 44-minute battle wound down. He scored 10 of his team’s 13 baskets in the third and fourth quarters and finished with 34 points.
DeKalb trailed by nine in the second quarter, and after erasing that deficit, got down by eight in the third, but somehow got back in it each time.
At the end of regulation, Snider missed the front end of a one-and-one which might have clinched it with the Panthers up 52-50.
The Barons called timeout, and the teams took the floor. DeKalb coach Rod Cone paced in front of his bench. Snider coach Jeremy Rauch fidgeted with his Gaiter face covering.
They had done all they could and they were like everyone else, waiting to see what would happen.
Jackson Barth’s basket brought DeKalb even at 52-52, and started the string of four-minute overtime periods.
Had the first one been a chess match, both teams would have used all of the clock before making their move and reluctantly pressing the button, giving their opponents a chance.
Snider got an early three, but here came Barth again with a three to tie it. Four of a kind on the board, 55-55, and start over.
Snider was up immediately on a drive by Jenkins the in second overtime. The lead was 58-57 after Connor Penrod stepped out to hit a jumper.
That set the stage for what looked to be the classic postseason unlikely hero. It was sophomore Donnie Wiley, who made a steal at midcourt and went in for a jam, putting the Barons up one. He then put in a rebound on their next possession, and DeKalb led 61-58 when Snider called time with 21 seconds left.
The Barons seemed to have foiled whatever the Panthers had set up, but Snider’s only senior, Jade Moore, found his way to the three-point line. He took a pass and swished a three just before the horn, and play went on.
A senior, not wanting this to be his final game, hitting the biggest shot of the game. Hoosier Hysteria indeed.
The Barons had seen enough of threes by Moore, who had hit six in a row at one stretch when Snider routed DeKalb 78-51 in late January. DeKalb was happy to play at the Panthers’ pace that game, but decided it wouldn’t hurt if the sectional battle was a little shorter, and took time to find their shots.
They gave Snider their best shot, but it just wasn’t quite enough.
