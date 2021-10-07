The final week of NECC Division play is tonight, and both sides of the conference have yet to be settled.
In the Small School Division, Eastside has already claimed a share of the title. A Blazer win gives them the outright championship, but a Central Noble victory creates a three-way tie between the Cougars, Blazers and Churubusco Eagles.
In the Big School Division, it is much more simple. It’s between Fairfield and Lakeland. The two square off in LaGrange this evening.
Central Noble at Eastside
Records: Class 2A No. 14 Central Noble 6-1, 2-1 NECC Small, Class 2A No. 5 Eastside 7-0, 3-0 NECC Small
Media: Eastside Blazers channel on YouTube, wawk.com
Last week: The Cougars lost 21-12 to Churubusco. The Blazers won 49-0 over Fremont.
Last meeting: Eastside won 42-7 on Oct. 9, 2020.
There could be a lot of offense in this one. As a team, Central Noble has rushed for 1,976 yards and Eastside has 1,834 on the ground.
Senior Will Hoover needs 34 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Seniors Chase Spencer and Ashton Smith and sophomore Tyler Shisler have all contributed over 200 yards on the ground.
Shisler has completed 34-of-87 passes for 677 yards for five touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior Preston Diffendarfer has 15 catches for 421 yards and five scores.
Last week, Eastside senior Laban Davis earned back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and has 1,115 yards entering Friday’s game. Junior Dax Holman needs 11 yards for 500 yards.
Davis has thrown for 1,055 yards (63-of-92) with 15 TDs and just three picks. Junior Carsen Jacobs (13 catches, 307 yards, three TDs), senior Dylan Bredemeyer (12 catches, 240 yards, two TDs) and senior Gavin Wallace (15 catches, 202 yards, six TDs) are his favorite targets.
Fairfield at Lakeland
Records: Fairfield 3-4, 2-1 NECC Big, Lakeland 3-4, 2-1 NECC Big
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube, elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: The Falcons won 16-7 over Garrett. The Lakers won 14-11 at West Noble.
Last meeting: Fairfield won 42-0 on Oct. 9, 2020.
Before the season, both teams would have been happy to just be mentioned in the championship discussion. Now, both teams have a chance to raise a trophy tonight. If the Lakers win, it would be their first conference title since 2013. A Falcons win, it would be the third time they’d win consecutive NECC championships.
There will be a lot of excitement and nerves at the start, so expect a slow start from both teams. But neither team will light up the scoreboard after that. Both teams are averaging 16 or less points per game in division play.
For the Lakers to get on the board frequently, it will be Khamron Malaivanh or Caleb Sellers breaking off a couple of big runs, or Deion Marshall hitting Mark Berlew for a long gain through the air.
Fairfield’s triple option has been harder to stop as the season has gone on with new faces becoming more experienced. Quarterback Carter Kitson isn’t afraid to keep it and run, and when he does hand it off, Johnathon Estep is a tough runner.
New Haven at East Noble
Records: New Haven 3-4, 3-2 NE8, East Noble 4-2, 3-2 NE8
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: The Bulldogs won 42-14 over Bellmont. The Knights won 19-16 at Columbia City.
Last meeting: East Noble won 24-13 on Oct. 9, 2020.
The Knights got back in the win column last week, but it wasn’t easy. Their defensive shined in the win over Columbia City, and that’s been the trend for East Noble the last few seasons. Their defense gets better and better as the year progresses. That doesn’t favor New Haven, which has had its struggles on offense, averaging 18.9 points per game this season.
Jakar Williams has been the starter for the Bulldogs for awhile, and he’s thrown for 697 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target is Mylan Graham with 18 catches for 333 yards and four touchdowns. New Haven’s top rusher is Quanti Sanders with 406 rushing yards and four scores.
The New Haven defense has given up quite a bit of points to the better offenses is played this season. The Knights are still trying to find themselves on offense. This needs to be the week with sectional play right around the corner.
DeKalb at Bellmont
Records: DeKalb 1-6, 1-4 NE8, Bellmont 0-7, 0-5 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network
Last week: The Barons lost 42-0 to Norwell. The Braves lost 42-14 to New Haven.
Last meeting: DeKalb won 40-13 on Oct. 9, 2020.
Garrett at Angola
Records: Garrett 3-4, 1-2 NECC Big, Angola 2-5, 1-2 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com, Hometown Media on Facebook and YouTube
Last week: The Railroaders lost 16-7 to Fairfield. The Hornets lost 42-0 to Mishawaka Marian.
Last meeting: Angola won 42-7 on Oct. 2020.
Both teams have been hit by big injuries that have proven to be more crippling than many would have thought when the season started. Garrett has around 20 seniors, and the Hornets have had a big talent advantage over the rest of the NECC Big School Division for much of the past several years. It’s been difficult for both sides this season.
Junior Andre Tagliaferri, arguably Angola’s best player, injured an ankle again midway through the third quarter against Marian and did not return. That puts some doubt in his ability to finish the season.
If playmaker Trey Richards can play offense, Garrett can really have a strong balance offensively with running back Robert Koskie and make quarterback Aaden Lytle better.
Good running teams have had success against the Railroaders this season. They allowed 228 rushing yards to Fairfield last week, 410 yards against Eastside in Week 5 and 248 yards to Churubusco in Week 3.
Angola’s Finley Hasselman ran for well over 200 yards and four touchdowns in the Hornets’ 42-7 win at Garrett last year.
Junior Kyle Smith made 30 tackles against the Falcons last week. That includes 15 solos and 15 assists. That is a single-game high for a Railroader defender dating back to 2013, according the Garrett assistant coach and statistician Bill Thomas.
West Noble at Churubusco
Records: West Noble 3-4, 2-2 NECC Big, Class 1A No. 10 Churubusco 5-2, 3-1 NECC Small
Last week: The Chargers lost 14-11 to Lakeland. The Eagles won 21-12 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Churubusco won 29-6 on Oct. 9, 2020.
The Eagles seem to be getting right before the postseason. They’ve won three straight, including a solid win over Central Noble last week. Churubusco jumped out to an early lead and fended off any comeback opportunity by the Cougars. The Eagles’ rushing attack with Wyatt Marks and Riley Buroff is hard to stop and will be for the Chargers defense.
West Noble’s defense has been good the last three weeks, but it hasn’t faced an offense that is equipped to move the ball like the Eagles. Churubusco’s offensive line is going to be the difference in this one.
The Chargers have struggled to score all season long, and the Eagles defense is stout with Kameron Rinker, Cullen Blake, Weston Rinker and Hunter Bianski.
West Noble’s Drew Yates was able to make plays with his feet down the stretch last week against Lakeland, but a consistent running game from Seth Pruitt and Zach Beers will help keep their quarterback from scrambling so much.
Fremont at Prairie Heights
Records: Fremont 2-5, 0-3 NECC Small, Prairie Heights 2-5, 0-3 NECC Small
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Panther Sports Network on Facebook, Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube
Last week: The Eagles lost 49-0 to Eastside. The Panthers were defeated 37-14 at Bremen.
Last meeting: Fremont won 40-0 on Aug. 28, 2020.
The Eagles and the Panthers have struggled to compete after the first couple of weeks.
Prairie Heights is bigger up front and more experienced. Fremont is more dynamic and more daring.
Daring? The Eagles onside kick all the time and go for it on fourth down anywhere on the field. It’s a nothing to lose mentality with an undermanned team, and they’ve been burned by it, giving better teams short fields that they often took advantage of. It could put Heights on its heels, or it loses Fremont a game tonight.
Fremont has been better moving the ball against better competition recently with quarterback Buck Behrman airing it out. Coach Trevor Thomas will have more players at his disposal after only having 21 players dressed against Eastside last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Good news from the Panthers’ loss to a quality Bremen team; they ran the football and stopped the run against the Lions. Heights had 168 yards rushing and held Bremen to 50 yards rushing at 1.7 yards per carry. Cam Hall had 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, and Sam Levitz had 16 carries for 64 yards.
The team that sustains drives best will win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.