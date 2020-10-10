LIGONIER — Solid packs ruled in the West Noble Sectional cross country races Saturday morning.
Westview’s boys and West Noble’s girls followed up their winning efforts in the Northeast Corner Conference Championships last weekend at Prairie Heights to win sectional titles.
The Warriors’ top five runners placed in the top 18 and had 39 points. Angola, led by individual sectional champion Izaiah Steury, was second just ahead of DeKalb, 65-69. The host Chargers were fourth with 95. East Noble got past Churubusco for fifth, 119-127.
West Noble’s first five girls finished in the top 12 and won with 39 points. The Knights packed it up well like they have done all season long with 64. DeKalb was a distant third with 122. Fremont was fourth with 128, and Angola got the fifth and final regional-qualifying spot on the sixth runner tiebreaker over Westview. The Hornets and the Warriors both had 138.
The top five teams and the top 10 runners not from sectional’s top five teams qualified for the West Noble Regional, which will take place this coming Saturday.
Girls Race
The Barons advanced to regional despite No. 1 runner Lydia Bennett not finishing the race. The All-State podium finisher in Terre Haute last year and the 2019 West Noble Sectional champion did not feel well before the race and collapsed on her run. Temperatures for the race was in the upper-60s, so it was unseasonably warm.
“Lydia was feeling sick Saturday morning. She wasn’t keeping food down,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said. “She pushed herself hard and wasn’t seeing clearly during the race.”
The Barons were top-heavy with senior Riley Winebrenner winning the race in 19 minutes, 53.22 seconds and sophomore teammate Abby DeTray third at 21:00.14.
DeKalb did just enough to advance with the third, fourth and fifth runners placing from the mid-30s to the early 40s overall. Senior Penelope Swift was 36th in 24:09.66, exchange student Alice Chioatero 41st in 24:33.39 and freshman Olivia Woodcox was 43rd in 24:38.26.
“It’s great to move on,” Maple said. “I’m really excited for Riley. She ran a smart race. She trained well and stayed healthy during the summer period. I’m really looking forward to seeing what she can do.”
West Noble was led by senior Megan Wallen in fourth place in 21:34.95. Freshman Ruby Clark was sixth in 21:37.36, and senior Erin Shoemaker was seventh in 21:47.34. Senior Thalia Parson was 10th in 22:10.58, and freshman Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez was 12th in 22:14.05.
Senior Mariah Maley led the Knights in fifth place overall in 21:36.79. East Noble had four girls in the top 15 and their pack time was a little under 51 seconds.
Sophomore Rachel Becker was eighth in 21:55.18, senior Anna Becker was 11th in 22:13.08, and sophomore Cady Smith was 15th in 22:27.76. Freshman Dakota Rodgers rounded out the EN top five in 25th place in 23:07.79.
Things did not always go smoothly for Fremont during the season and on Saturday. But they proved coach Tanner Wall wrong in getting past Westview.
“We were chasing purple (Angola) and red and gold (Westview),” Wall said. “Katie (Berlew) stepped up and that was the biggest difference.
“Makayla (Gumbel) was battling injuries. But she and Kayla (McCullough) did great as four and five coming in.”
Berlew was 17th in 22:35.57. Wall did not think sophomore Natalie Gochenour ran her best race, but she was 19th in 22:44.42. Freshman Hallie Shrewsburg gave Fremont a solid top three by placing 21st in 22:56.72.
Gumbel was 33rd in 23:39.71, and McCullough was 39th in 24:23.80.
The Warriors were hit hard by not having senior Reagan Bender running on Saturday. Bender has been one of the area’s top runners throughout the season and placed 15th in the NECC Meet last week.
Angola did not have one of their regular point scorers in freshman Riley Pepple, who was in COVID-19 quarantine. But the Hornets advanced and were led by sectional runner-up Gracynn Hinkley, who ran a time of 20:28.62.
Sophomore Isabella Budak was 30th in 23:29.62, followed by freshman Holly Schneider in 23:32.77, and freshman Ava Budak in 32nd at 23:39.64. In fact, Ava Budak just beating Gumbel by seven hundredths of a second got Angola the regional berth.
The Hornets’ fifth scoring finish was freshman Kylie Caswell in 44th place in 24:51.56.
The individual regional qualifiers were Westview senior Deann Fry (ninth in sectional, 22:02.64), Prairie Heights junior Allison Steele (13th, 22:18.13), Churubusco freshman Jorja Debolt (14th, 22:25.11), Churubusco senior Allie Basinger (16th, 22:30.48), Central Noble sophomore Michaela Rinehold (18th, 22:37.77), Warrior sophomores Stacy Stutzman (20th, 22:37.77) and Eve Niccum (22nd, 23:03.29), Churubusco junior Cara Debolt (23rd, 23:04.97), Lakeland sophomore Keylee Fleeman (24th, 23:06.20) and CN sophomore Madison Vice (28th, 23:16.84).
Boys Race
Westview stuck with the same game plan that it had at the NECC without one of its main runners.
Senior Andrew Cupp, the Warriors’ No. 5 runner who placed 15th at the NECC Meet, did not run Saturday. Westview had its top five runners in the top 18. Sophomore Kayden Moore stepped up in Cupp’s place. Moore was Westview’s No. 5 guy in the sectional, placing 18th in 18:16.80.
Senior Spencer Carpenter led Westview in second place overall in 16:33.48, followed by twin brother Remington Carpenter in 16:40.87. Anthony Sanchez was eighth in 17:47.25, followed by sophomore Lyndon Miller in ninth in 17:49.92.
“We did what we needed to do,” Warriors co-coach Matt Jones said.
Angola’s Steury won the race in 15:49.11. Hornet coach Brad Peterson said the section was part of a training day. “Izaiah is really good at executing the plan we give him,” Peterson said. “He’ll go after the course record next week. The Fort Wayne guys don’t play around.”
Also, the extreme growth from Steury’s supporting cast showed. Angola was sixth in the sectional with a lot of the same kids. But some freshmen are making a difference in 2020.
“Sam Yarnell was our MVP today,” Peterson said. “He was fifth or sixth on his middle school team last year. Now he’s sixth in a varsity race. I can’t say enough about what he’s done.
“Alex Burney ran 25 minutes for 5K last year. Now he’s in the 17s. He’s our most improved runner. He’s put the work in.
“This year, we thought we were a year away. To beat West Noble and East Noble, that’s big. Westview is a legendary program. We just want to keep closing the gap.”
Yarnell was sixth overall in 17:31.70. Freshman Oliver Koch was 17th in 18:12.24. The junior Burney is 20th in 18:27.44, and senior Alex Kincannon was 24th in 18:50.48.
The Barons’ seven runners had a pack time of a little over 52.5 seconds, and were led by freshmen. Matthias Hefty was 11th in 17:53.86, followed by fellow ninth grade Will Haupert in 17:54.85.
DeKalb also had senior Braeden McIntire in 14th place in 18:03.25, sophomore Landon Knowles in 16th in 18:09.79, and junior Carter VanGessel in 19th in 18:23.47.
“The guys are running really well as a pack,” Maple said. “They ran smart and moved up on people throughout the race. It was a good performance by the boys.”
West Noble was led by sophomore Grant Flora in fourth place in 16:48.22. Senior Isaac Flora was seventh in 17:39.72. Isaac Campos was 27th in 18:54.45. Logan Schuller was 32nd at 19:15.47, followed by Isaac Silva in 33rd at 19:16.
Senior Wesley Potts led East Noble in 10th place at 17:50.50. Junior Drew Sillaway was 21st in 18:29.46. The Knights also had sophomore Rob Rogers in 28th in 19:04.9, senior Kyler Corbin in 34th in 19:16.37 and junior Ian Torres in 35th in 19:20.36.
The individual regional qualifiers were Churubusco senior Eli Lantz (fifth overall, 17:30.40), Eastside senior Konner Lower (13th, 17:57.67), Churubusco senior Levi Skinner (15th, 18:08.57), Lakeland sophomore Ezekiel Wachtman (25th, 18:51.70), Fremont junior Carson McLatcher (26th, 18:54.20), Central Noble junior Noah Shepherd (29th, 19:11.23), Churubusco sophomore Wyatt Neireiter (36th, 19:23.24), Fremont senior Armani Guzman (37th, 19:25.12), Churubusco junior Dylan Stroder (38th, 19:26.20), and Laker sophomore Konner Palmer (40th, 19:34.98).
Prairie Heights did not participate in the sectional on the boys’ side because it was in COVID-19 quarantine.
The best from Fort Wayne coming out of the Northrop Regional will join the sectional qualifiers from West Noble at the West Noble Regional Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to running against tough competition,” Westview co-coach Lyle Bontrager said. “We need to ramp it up.”
Wall said, “We’ll run our race and see what happens. The big thing is that we just want to compete.”
Northrop Sectional
In Fort Wayne, three Garrett harriers will be running in West Noble Regional: junior Nataley Armstrong and senior Madilyn Malcolm on the girls’ side and junior Tanner McMain for the boys.
In the girls’ meet, Armstrong was 28th in 21:36.6 and was Malcolm placed 38th in 22:08.2.
The Railroaders were eighth with 223 points. Lakewood Park did not have enough runners to field a team score. Junior Heather Elwood led the Panthers in 56th place at 24:08.3.
Carroll won with 20 points. It had five runners finish in the top seven, led by champion Zoe Duffus in 17:39.6.
Concordia was second with 60, followed by Homestead (74), Leo (96) and Bishop Dwenger (124) to round out the top five.
In the boys’ meet, Garrett was ninth with 227 and Lakewood Park was 12th with 327. The Panthers lost the sixth-runner tiebreaker to Blackhawk Christian for 11th place.
McMain was 23rd individually at 17:29.
Railroader freshman Luke Coffman was 42nd in 18:26.3, and classmate Gavin Weller was 45th in 18:33.1.
For the Panthers, senior Cobin Moriarity was 48th in 18:43.2, and sophomore Braeson Kruse was 55th at 19:09.5.
