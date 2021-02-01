This is a special week for your favorite prognosticating bovine. This week I have some awards to hand out, plus a sectional preview and more power rankings.
Before we get to the power rankings, I want to recognize some of the best girls basketball players from the 2020-21 season. I have my player of the year, most valuable player, newcomer of the year and breakout player of the year. (These awards do not affect KPC Media Group’s All-Area awards).
Player of the Year Bailey Hartsough, Sr., Lakeland
This the toughest choice I had to make because there are plenty of worthy girls who could have taken this award. But what I saw from Hartsough on a consistent basis was impressive. If she wasn’t going to play volleyball in college, she could have definitely made it at the next level in basketball.
The senior Laker finished her career by being the school’s all-time leading scorer regardless of gender. She also has the program records for rebounds, steals and blocked shots. During the regular season, she averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Honorable mentions: Angola’s Hanna Knoll, Garrett’s Bailey Kelham, West Noble’s Lillian Mast.
Most Valuable Player Hanna Knoll, Sr., Angola
Knoll could have easily been named the best player, but I thought this award fit her most. She is the heart and soul of this team. When Angola needs a basket and everyone in the gym knows she’s going to take the shot, most of the time she is going to find away to make one.
The Central Michigan signee averaged 19.3 points, four rebounds, 2.2 assists and four steals per game during the regular season.
Honorable mentions: East Noble’s Karly Kirkpatrick, Lakewood Park’s Chloe Jolloff, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong.
Newcomer of the Year Mackensy Mabie, So., West Noble
Mabie was a little bit of an unknown before the season. She transferred from Columbia City and made an immediate impact for the Chargers this season. She’s also one of the toughest players in the area.
In the regular season, the sophomore scored 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
Honorable mention: Angola’s Riley Pepple.
Breakout Player of the Year Faith Riehl, So., Lakeland
Riehl was another sophomore who had a great impact during the 2020-21 season. She went from averaging five points per game last season to 12.5 per game this season. Riehl also improved her rebounds and steal totals from her freshman season as well.
She was a very good complementary player to Hartsough, and it’s unfortunate that she is done for the season after injuring her knee over a week ago.
Honorable mentions: Prairie Heights’ Alayna Boots, Central Noble’s Meghan Kiebel and Madi Vice.
Here’s this week’s power rankings for the boys:
Boys No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 16-1, 6-1 NECC
The Cougars just keep on rolling. They beat up on Churubusco on Friday night, which is a win either team had to have to stay one game back of conference leader Westview.
Something tells me Central Noble will surpass last year’s win total of 22. It has eight games left and a good chance to win out. If they do so, it would be a school record for wins in a season.
No. 2 Westview
Last week: 2
Record: 11-3, 8-0 NECC
The Warriors cling to that one-game lead in the NECC standings. They were pushed to double overtime by Eastside on Friday night but were able to eke out the victory.
With three games left in their conference schedule, their toughest game left is this Thursday went they travel to West Noble. Like the Blazers, the Chargers are pesky enough to pull off the upset.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 10-3, 4-2 NECC
Despite the loss to the Cougars, the Eagles picked up a good win over Snider earlier in the week. They have a chance to work out some of the kinks with their remaining schedule.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 10-4, 5-2 NECC
The Blazers put up a good fight and had four different players in double figures against Westview. This was the second time Eastside went up against the top teams in the power rankings and the NECC. It is inching closer to where it can be, but can it improve enough to beat at least two of those teams in the postseason?
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 7-6, 3-3 NECC
Since the beginning of the season, I’ve liked this Charger squad. It is approaching a tough part of its schedule against some quality competition. This is where West Noble can prove it is worthy enough to stay in the rankings.
Others considered: Lakeland, Angola, East Noble, DeKalb.
