Prep Track & Field Hornet teams sweep Eastside
ANGOLA — Angola’s teams defeated Eastside Wednesday in Northeast Corner Conference Eastern Division meets Wednesday behind Angola Middle School, 97-35 in the girls’ meet and 86-46 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, Ashley Villa Romero won both hurdles events for the Hornets. Angola took first in all three relay races.
Lilyan Kreischer won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Blazers. She broke her own school record on the 400 at 58.93 seconds.
Eastside also re-set the program record in the 4-by-800 relay at 10 minutes, 46.24 seconds.
Andrew Strong (1,600, 3,200) and Dane Sebert (shot put, discus) won two events each for Eastside. Sebert threw the shot a personal-best 55 feet, 7.5 inches.
GIRLS
Angola 97, Eastside 35
100 — 1. G. Pelliccia (A) 13.58, 2. McClure (A) 13.95, 3. D. Davenport (A) 13.99, 4. Tulley-Coe (ES) 14.43. 200 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 27.62, 2. G. Pelliccia (A) 28.39, 3. McClure (A) 28.81. 400 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 58.93, 2. J. Davenport (A) 1:01.63, 3. Long (A) 1:09.05. 800 — 1. Gillen (A) 2:53.28, 2. A. Jackson (A) 2:56.12, 3. S. Schneider (A) 2:59.53, 4. Yaros (ES) 3:28.27. 1,600 — 1. Gr. Hinkley (A) 5:55.86, 2. K. Kaufmann (ES) 6:01.78, 3. A. Jackson (A) 6:02.67. 3,200 — 1. K. Kaufmann (ES) 13:12.87, 2. H. Schneider (A) 13:17.65, 3. R. Smith (ES) 13:18.61.
4x100 relay — 1. Angola 52.51. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 4:17.24, 2. Eastside 4:27.42. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola 10:34.57, 2. Eastside 10:46.24. 100 hurdles — 1. Villa Romero (A) 16.75, 2. Sy. Kessler (ES) 17.23, 3. J. DeLancey (A) 18.02. 300 hurdles — 1. Villa Romero (A) 48.81, 2. Sy. Kessler (ES) 51.15, 3. O. Thomas (A) 52.24.
High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 4-10, 2. L. Stillman (A) 4-8, 3. D. Davenport (A) 4-8, 4. Sy. Kessler (ES) 4-6. Long jump — 1. K. Caswell (A) 15-6.5, 2. O. Thomas (A) 15-1.5, 3. A. Moughler (ES) 14-6.5. Shot put — 1. T. Stillman (A) 31-6, 2. Neumann (ES) 30-3.5, 3. Mack (ES) 29-0.5. Discus — 1. Mack (ES) 99-9, 2. A. Young (A) 88-9, 3. K. Stultz (A) 87-8. Pole vault — 1. Marple (A) 8-6, 2. K. Caswell (A) 8, 3t. T. Shelburne (A) and Kayla Davis (A) 7, 5. A. Baker (ES) 6-6.
BOYS
Angola 86, Eastside 46
100 — 1. C. Steury (A) 11.32, 2. E. Miller (A) 11.66, 3. Carminati (A) 11.98. 200 — 1. H. Hasselman (A) 24.62, 2. Weiss (A) 25, 3. Hicks (A) 25.47, 4. O. Koch (A) 25.95, 4. Maag (ES) 26.07. 400 — 1. Maag (ES) 57.43, 2. Burkett (ES) 58.31, 3. R. Strong (ES) 1:00.11, 4. Heavin (A) 1:00.88. 800 — 1. Diaz (ES) 2:18.18, 2. T. Caswell (A) 2:27.51, 3. Stockamp (A) 2:29.82. 1,600 — 1. A. Strong (ES) 5:00.64, 2. Enyeart (A) 5:03.66, 3. Da. Burns (ES) 5:26.84. 3,200 — 1. A. Strong (A) 10:57.54, 2. Cooke (A) 11:07.12, 3. Hoover (A) 11:33.42.
4x100 relay — 1. Angola 45.40, 2. Eastside 50.46. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 3:28.29, 2. Eastside 3:52.69. 4x800 relay — 1. Eastside 9:08.99, 2. Angola 9:57.12. 110 hurdles — 1. A. Thomas (A) 17.52, 2. B. Thomas (A) 19.14, 3. N. Baker (ES) 21.05. 300 hurdles — 1. B. Thomas (A) 45.81, 2. H. Hasselman (A) 47.24, 3. N. Baker (ES) 53.57.
High jump — 1. Weiss (A) 5-8, 2. Duncan (A) 5-6, 3. N. Baker (ES) 5-4. Long jump — 1. Christen (A) 18-1, 2. Tynan (A) 17-4.75, 3. Clayton (A) 16-8, 4. N. Baker (ES) 16-1.5. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 55-7.5, 2. Henion (A) 42-6, 3. Trick (A) 42-3. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 167-2, 2. Trick (A) 109-4, 3. Brisentine (A) 106-10. Pole vault — 1. O. Koch (A) 11-6, 2. Seiler (ES) 10, 3. Heavin (A) 9.
Charger teams win on senior day
LIGONIER — West Noble’s track and field teams won on their senior night over Fairfield Tuesday, 96-36 in the girls’ dual and 94-38 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, senior Emily Mawhorter won both hurdles races and the long jump for the Chargers, and also anchored the 4-by-400 relay to victory.
In the boys’ meet, Drew Yates (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), senior Grant Flora (1,600, 3,200) and freshman Lucas Conway (400, long jump) won two individual events apiece for West Noble.
GIRLS
West Noble 96, Fairfield 36
100 — 1. Dominguez (WN) 13.4, 2. Aguilar (WN) 13.9, 3. Dewald (F) 14. 200 — 1. Dominguez (WN) 27.8, 2. Aguilar (WN) 28.1, 3. Dewald 29. 400 — 1. Bish (WN) 1:05.8, 2. ZMiller (F) 1:08, 3. Chordas (WN) 1:08.6. 800 — 1. LaMartin (WN) 2:27, 2. RClark (WN) 2:37, 3. Lambright (F) 2:49. 1,600 — 1. LaMartin (WN) 5:28, 2. Parson (WN) 5:38, 3. Kuhn (F) 6:12. 3,200 — 1. Parson (WN) 12:18, 2. Kuhn (F) 13:34, 3. Cunningham (F) 14:57.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (Si. Venturi, Aguilar, Pizana, Dominguez) 53.3, 2. Fairfield 55.7. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (Chordas, Klages, Bish, Mawhorter) 4:37.2, 2. Fairfield 4:43.4. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (Klages, R. Clark, Bish, La. Martin) 12:59. 100 hurdles — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 17.1, 2. Culp (FF) 18.5, 3. Stofleth (FF) 19.5. 300 hurdles — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 50.9, 2. Culp (FF) 56.5, 3. J. Baker (WN) 58.4.
High jump — 1. Culp (FF) 4-10, 2t. A. Troyer (FF) and Lucy Martin (WN) 4-6. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 15-1, 2. Dominguez (WN) 14-7.5, 3. Stofleth (FF) 13-11. Shot put — 1. K. Jordan (WN) 35-8, 2. Ulrey (WN) 25-11, 3. C. Miller (FF) 25-8. Discus — 1. K. Jordan (WN) 107-11, 2. A. Weaver (WN) 81-8, 3. Thacker (FF) 78-10. Pole vault — 1. Stofleth (FF) 8-6, 2. Culp (FF) 7-6, 3. Si. Venturi (WN) 7-6.
BOYS
West Noble 94, Fairfield 38
100 — 1. Garcia (FF) 11.6, 2. Shaffer (WN) 11.9, 3. S. Pruitt (WN) 12.1. 200 — 1. Garcia (FF) 23.9, 2. Shaffer (WN) 24, 3. S. Pruitt (WN) 24.9. 400 — 1. Conway (WN) 56.5, 2. Wolheter (WN) 56.6, 3. Knepper (WN) 58.1. 800 — 1. N. Shaw (WN) 2:16, 2. Silva (WN) 2:18, 3. A. Bender (FF) 2:19. 1,600 — 1. Flora (WN) 4:46, 2. N. Shaw (WN) 4:52, 3. Silva (WN) 4:56. 3,200 — 1. Flora (WN) 10:46, 2. D. Bartlett (WN) 10:59, 3. Garcia Mendoza (FF) 11:16.
4x100 relay — 1. West Noble (Shaffer, D. Yates, D. Richardson, S. Pruitt) 45.9, 2. Fairfield 46.6. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (D. Yates, D. Richardson, N. Shaw, Cy Wolheter) 3:49.5, 2. Fairfield 3:52.3. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (I. Lowe, Cy Wolheter, Flora, N. Shaw) 13:01. 110 hurdles — 1. D. Yates (WN) 16.4, 2. A. Guzman (WN) 18.8, 3. Silliman (FF) 19.3. 300 hurdles — 1. D. Yates (WN) 45.1, 2. Salas (WN) 47.7, 3. Buckholz (FF) 52.3.
High jump — 1. D. Richardson (WN) 5-6, 2. Gross (WN) 5-4, 3. A. Hofer (FF) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Conway (WN) 19-1.5, 2. Garcia (FF) 18-2, 3. D. Richardson (WN) 17-1. Shot put — 1. N. Hofer (FF) 49-9, 2. B. Berkey (FF) 43-7, 3. W. Hilbish (WN) 38-8. Discus — 1. N. Hofer (FF) 124-8, 2. E. Hostetler (FF) 123-8, 3. W. Hilbish (WN) 118. Pole vault — 1. Schuller (WN) 10, 2. Silliman (FF) 9, 3. J. Riegsecker (FF) 9.
Hamilton hosts small schools
HAMILTON — Hamilton hosted Lakewood Park, Blackhawk Christian and student athletes from Smith Academy of Excellence in Fort Wayne and Gateway Woods, an alternative school in Leo on Tuesday.
In the girls’ meet, the Panther winners were Amelia Brooks in the 400-meter dash, Sophia Haslett in the 800, Kaylee Rowlader in the 100 hurdles, Grace Kamleiter in the 300 hurdles and Luci Young in the discus. LPC also on the 4-by-100 relay with the team of Jennifer Thon, Sara Bermudez, Haley Brooks and Rowlader.
In the boys’ meet, Lakewood Park had three individual winners, Logan Gingerich in the 100, Jackson VandeVelde in the 1,600 and Braeson Kruse in the 3,200. The Panthers also won the 4-by-800 relay with the team of VandeVelde, Kruse, Anthony Mansojer and Titus Shively.
GIRLS
Lakewood Park 76, Hamilton 23
Lakewood Park 80, Smith Academy 0
Lakewood Park 80, Gateway Woods 0
Lakewood Park 53, Blackhawk Chr. 53
Hamilton 46, Smith Academy 0
Hamilton 46, Gateway Woods 0
Blackhawk Christian 76, Smith Academy 0
Blackhawk 76, Gateway Woods 0
Blackhawk Christian 72, Hamilton 18
100 — 1. Barrand (BC) 13.9, 2. Mikobi (BC) 15.4, 3. McKenzie (LPC) 16, 4. Kobacka (H) 16.6. 200 — 1. Barrand (BC) 29.9, 2. Rowlader (LPC) 30.8, 3. Mikobi (BC) 33, 4. Skees (H) 3.8, 5. Kobacka (H) 36. 400 — 1. A. Brooks (LPC) 1:18.3. 800 — 1. Haslett (LPC) 2:40.7, 2. Albrecht (BC) 2:42.6, 3. Gloyd (LPC) 2:42.8. 1,600 — 1. Suvar (BC) 5:35.7, 2. Haslett (LPC) 5:47, 3. Gayed (BC) 5:59.1, 4. Hogue (BC) 6:06.1, 5. Gloyd (LPC) 6:35.1, 6. E. St. Peters (BC) 7:49.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakewood Park (Thon, Bermudez, HBrooks, Rowlader) 59.3. 4x400 relay — 1. Blackhawk 4:39.8, 2. Lake/ Park (Haslett, Thon, Gloyd, H. Brooks) 4:51.2. 4x800 relay — 1. Blackhawk 10:51.7. 100 hurdles — 1. Rowlader (LP) 20.2, 2. J. Schiek (H) 21.8. 300 hurdles — 1. Kamleiter (LP) 57.4, 2. Skees (H) 1:01.9, 3. E. Robinson (BC) 1:06.2, 4. McKenzie (LP) 1:12.9.
‘High jump — 1. Barrand (BC) 4-6, 2. J. Schiek (H) 4. Long jump — 1. Barrand (BC) 14, 2. Kamleiter (LPC) 12-8, 3. J. Schiek (H) 12-1. Shot put — 1. M. Davis (BC) 24-11.5, 2. L. Young (LPC) 24-10.5, 3. Peroza (BC) 22-6.5, 4. Cl. Moughler (LP) 22-5, 5. Karly Miller (LP) 20-8, 6. H. Brooks (LPC) 20. Discus — 1. L. Young (LP) 81, 2. Karly Miller (LPC) 68, 3. Kamleiter (LP) 63-1, 4. L. St. Peters (BC) 62-7, 5. Banks (LP) 61-8, 6. M. Davis (BC) 61-2.
BOYS
Blackhawk Chr. 85, Lakewood Park 38
Blackhawk Christian 104, Hamilton 3
Blackhawk Christian 104, Smith Acad. 1
Blackhawk Chr. 104, Gateway Woods 0
Lakewood Park 112, Hamilton 4
Lakewood Park 115, Smith Academy 1
Lakewood Park 115, Gateway Woods 0
Hamilton 26, Smith Academy 5
Hamilton 22, Gateway Woods 10
Gateway Woods 10, Smith Academy 5
100 — 1. L. Gingerich (LPC) 11.5, 2. Glassley (BC) 11.7, 3. Weigand (BC) 12.1, 4. Buhr (LPC) 12.3, 5. Ben Smith (BC) 12.7, 6. Shepherd (LPC) 13. 200 — 1. Glassley (BC) 23.8, 2. Keolasy (BC) 25.2, 3. Buhr (LPC) 25.3, 4. M. Thompson (BC) 26.5, 5. Ben Smith (BC) 27.5, 6. Kramer (BC) 28.5. 400 — 1. Glassley (BC) 54.6, 2. Weigand (BC) 56.8, 3. Buhr (LPC) 57.4, 4. Koepp (BC) 59.8, 5. Adamson (LPC) 1:06.9. 800 — 1. K. Robinson (BC) 2:22.6, 2. Mansojer (LPC) 2:30.2, 3. J. Kruse (LPC) 2:34.9, 4. Born (LPC) 2:35.8, 6. C. VandeVelde (LPC) 2:42.3. 1,600 — 1. J. VandeVelde (LPC) 5:07.4, 2. K. Robinson (BC) 5:12.3, 3. B. Kruse (LPC) 5:22, 4. G. Kenner (BC) 5:26.6, 5. Doden (BC) 5:31, 6. J. Kruse (LPC) 5:31.3. 3,200 — 1. B. Kruse (LPC) 11:47.5, 2. G. Kenner (BC) 12:12.8, 3. Doden (BC) 12:36.4, 4. Thurber (LPC) 13:28.1, 5. B. Jordan (SAE) 14:25.3.
4x100 relay — 1. Blackhawk 51.5, 2. Lakewood Park (A. MacFarlane, Mills, L. Gingerich, Shively) 51.9. 4x400 relay — 1. Blackhawk 3:53.2, 2. Lakewood Park (Buhr, A. MacFarlane, L. Gingerich, Mansojer) 3:58.7. 4x800 relay — 1. Lakewood Park (Mansojer, J. VandeVelde, B. Kruse, Shively) 10:45.8. 110 hurdles — 1. Mansfield (BC) 16.9, 2. Shively (LPC) 17.2, 3. Kibe (LPC) 19.6. 300 hurdles — 1. Mansfield (BC) 47.6, 2. Kibe (LPC) 48.2, 3. Shively (LPC) 53, 4. McMullen (H) 57.7.
High jump — 1. M. Thompson (BC) 5-6, 2t. Keolasy (BC) and A. MacFarlane (LPC) 5. Long jump — 1. Mansfield (BC) 18-3, 2. Keolasy (BC) 18-1, 3. A. MacFarlane (LPC) 17-3, 4. L. Gingerich (LPC) 16-4.75, 5. H. Korte (LPC) 15-10, 6. Beasley (BC) 14-11. Shot put — 1. Gansert (BC) 42-4, 2. G. Bennett (BC) 36-3.5, 3. J. Strong (BC) 34-7.5, 4. Clear (LPC) 31-6.5. Discus — 1. J. Strong (BC) 118-2, 2. G. Bennett (BC) 102-11, 3. W. Guthrie (BC) 99-3, 4. Clear (LPC) 89-2.
Warrior teams, Lakeland boys win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Both Westview teams won over Prairie Heights Tuesday, 79-49 in the girls’ dual and 82-50 in the boys’ meet.
In Albion Tuesday, Lakeland’s boys track and field team defeated Central Noble 94-38.
The Cougar event winners were Devin Hiestand in the 100-meter dash in 11.18 seconds, Cameron Elias in the 200 in 23.13 seconds, and Malachi Malcolm in the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 26.66 seconds.
Prep Baseball Barons fall to Spartans in 11
WATERLOO — DeKalb lose to Homestead 6-4 in 11 innings Wednesday.
The last half of the game was exciting. The Spartans scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 3. Each team scored a run in the seventh.
Tegan Irk was 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base for DeKalb. Donnie Wiley had two doubles and a run batted in. Parker Smith singled, tripled and scored two runs. Ashten Tuttle singled, doubled and drove in two runs.
Three sophomores pitched for the Barons. Aydan Parr started and allowed two earned runs and two hits in four innings with four strikeouts. Brendan Vance went six and two-thirds innings in relief and took the loss. Gabe Gillespie got the final out in the 11th inning.
Girls Prep Tennis Knights fall at Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — East Noble lost to Huntington North 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Wednesday. Bree Walmsley won the Knights’ lone point with a straight-set victory at No. 1 singles.
The Vikings won the junior varsity dual 3-1. Makenna Strohm and Georgia Bradley won one of two matches for East Noble.
Huntington North 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Kylee Burnau 6-3, 6-1. 2. Mallory Kline (HN) def. Sadie Potts 6-2, 6-3. 3. Hannah Szells (HN) def. Brooke Lindsey 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Gabby Liechty-Avery Bonewitz (HN) def. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards 7-5, 6-1. 2. Morgan Betterly-Sam Weicht (HN) def. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
CN, Westview prevail
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Churubusco 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
The Cougars won both doubles matches with Natalie Moore and Maddie Toner at No. 1 and Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Phillips at No. 2. CN also got a win from Naomi Leffers at No. 1 singles.
Winning junior varsity singles matches for Central Noble were Bryonna Hayes and Aida McDonald.
In Emma on Wednesday, Westview defeated visiting Northridge 5-0. The Raiders got past the Warriors in the JV dual 3-2.
Leo tops Barons in NE8 match
WATERLOO — Leo defeated DeKalb 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Lainy Newbauer was the lone winner for the Barons at No. 2 singles.
Leo 4, DeKalb 1
Singles: 1. Faith Brandenberger (Leo) def. Sophie Pfister 7-5, 6-3. 2. Lainy Newbauer (DK) def. Bella Bonecutter 6-4, 6-2. 3. Alyssa Stopher (Leo) def. Sydney Shambaugh 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Cary Merkler-Leann Marquardt (Leo) def. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick 6-1, 5-7 (5-7), 6-0. 2. Molli Runestad-Grace Keener (Leo) def. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Prep Golf Heights takes 2 NECC wins
HOWE — Prairie Heights shot 178 at Cedar Lake to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Fremont and Garrett Wednesday.
The Eagles had 182. The Railroaders had 200. However, Garrett’s Carter Demske was medalist with a 40.
Panther Brayden Levitz and Fremont’s Ashland Benner both shot 41. Heights had four guys shoot in the 40s.
The Eagle junior varsity team shot a season-best 198. Fremont’s Jake Hilvers was the JV medalist with 45.
Prairie Heights 178,
Fremont 182, Garrett 200
PH: Brayden Levitz 41, Braeden Morr 45, Noah Butler 45, Leyton Byler 47, Jay Abbott 53.
Fremont: Ashland Benner 41, Zander Reetz 43, Luke Campbell 47, Trevor Reetz 51, Branden Kirtlan 60.
Garrett: Carter Demske 40, Carter Overbay 44, Jacob Borns 49, Dillon DeKonick 67, Rylee Clingan 70.
Junior varsity scores
Fremont 198 — J. Hilvers 45, Caskey 50, J. Chilenski 50, C. Senecal 53, G. Miller 56.
Pr. Heights — Milliman 51, Seevers 58, K. German 65.
Prep Boys Volleyball Knights, Barons lose at home
East Noble lost to Huntington North in five sets Wednesday at the Big Blue Pit while DeKalb lost at home to Fort Wayne North Side in three sets. The Barons are 0-7.
In Kendallville, the Knights (0-3) lost 29-27, 25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 15-5. Tow of East Noble’s three matches so far have gone five sets.
College Baseball Trine loses 2 to Albion
ANGOLA — Trine lost to Albion 2-0 and 10-0 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association games at Jannen Field on Thursday.
Cole Giesege threw a seven-inning two-hit shutout for the Britons (10-25, 7-10 MIAA) in game one. Brayden Raether and Luke Robertson combined for the shutout in game two. Raether went eight innings and struck out four in the win.
In game one, Josh Hoogewerf (4-3) went the distance for the Thunder (14-21, 5-12), allowing one earned run on four hits, walking three and striking out five. Matthew Martin and Dane DuBois had singles for Trine.
In game two, the Thunder had 10 hits. But they left 11 on base and made four errors.
Avery Fulford and DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes each had two hits for Trine. Martin walked twice and singled.
College Lacrosse Trine men lose at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Adrian 13-5 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night at Docking Stadium.
Alec Winegar had three goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (9-7, 4-2 MIAA).
Charlie Anderson had three goals and an assist for the Thunder (9-4, 1-4). Peter Piccillo had a goal and an assist. Collin Custer had a goal, and Andrew Douglas added an assist.
Nick DiPaolo made 15 saves in goal for Trine.
Middle School Soccer
EN downs DeKalb boys
East Noble defeated DeKalb 2-1 on Tuesday.
Luca Benedict and Nassr Alomari scored for the Knights.
Dawson Cleverly scored DeKalb’s goal on an assist from Romeo Avila.
DeKalb girls top Knights
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb’s girls defeated East Noble 6-1 Tuesday.
Jazmynn Stokes scored three times and had two assists for the Barons. Jacy Stokes, Eliana Shaffer and Reena Kruse also had goals for DeKalb, all with assists from Kyla Kjendalen.
Middle School Golf
DeKalb tops Indian Springs
AUBURN — DeKalb was a 189-243 winner over Indian Springs at Bridgewater Tuesday.
A.J. Shambaugh shot a 1-over-par 37 to take medalist honors for the Barons.
Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams 40, Grace Pfister 42, Jadan Tompkins 49, Ellington Sparkman 51 and Liam Schlatter 52.
Luke Petre led DeKalb’s junior varsity with a 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.