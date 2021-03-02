KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb pushed Snider to the limit, but not past it Tuesday night.
The Panthers threatened to put DeKalb away in regulation time, had the lead in the first overtime, and needed a last-second shot to stay alive in the second.
Snider finally finished the job in the third extra session, scoring on its first two possessions and holding the Barons scoreless over the four minutes to take a 66-61 victory and dodge a first-round upset in the Class 4A boys basketball sectional at East Noble.
The Panthers (12-10) will face the host Knights (8-14) in the second semifinal Friday. Carroll (16-6), which buried Northrop 70-41 in Tuesday’s opener, will play Friday’s opener against North Side (13-9) at 6 p.m.
The Barons (9-11) got a monster 34-point effort from Cole Richmond, who scored their first 12 points of the game. Karson Jenkins countered with 29 for Snider, including the two baskets in the third overtime that carried the Panthers to the win.
Jenkins hit a 15-footer after Snider got the tip for the third overtime, and after the Barons had run nearly two minutes off the clock but failed to score, drove to the basket for a 65-61 lead that proved to be enough.
The Barons were thinking victory in the second overtime after Donnie Wiley made a steal and threw down a two-hander for a one-point lead. He then scored on the rebound of a missed one-and-one, putting DeKalb ahead 61-58 with 20 seconds left.
After a timeout, the Panthers seemed to be bottled up under the basket before Jenkins found an open Jade Moore, who swished a three with three seconds left to tie it.
The first overtime was played cautiously. Tylor Harding’s three gave the Panthers the lead, but Jackson Barth answered with a three from the corner with 52 seconds left, putting four of a kind on the scoreboard and forcing the second overtime.
Snider led by as many as nine in the first half and by eight in the third quarter, only to have the Barons claw their way back each time. DeKalb had lost to Snider 78-51 in January.
Connor Penrod added 12 points and Barth added 11 for DeKalb. Moore finished with 13 and Elijah Brown scored 10 for Snider.
(0) comments
