Only one champion could come out of the Class 2A Lakeland Girls Soccer Sectional, which was loaded with some quality teams in the 2019 season.
As proof, that sectional produced both major award winners for the KPC Media Group All-Area team.
Keirstin Roose of the host Lakers was the All-Area Prep of the Year after leading her team to another outstanding season.
Coach of the Year honors went to the team that unseated NorthWood as two-time champion, with DeKalb coach Logan Cochran the honoree.
Roose led Lakeland to a 13-win season, scoring 26 goals and 11 assists. She was voted her team’s outstanding offensive player.
Earning First Team all-conference honors, Roose helped the Lakers repeat as regular season conference champions and helped them to a third consecutive Northeast Corner Conference tournament title.
She had a two-goal game against Angola in the sectional before Lakeland ran into NorthWood in the semifinals.
NorthWood was denied a third straight sectional title by Cochran’s Barons, who enjoyed a 10-4-5 season in taking the school’s third sectional crown. Cochran coached many of this year’s players in DeKalb’s middle school program, and has guided them to continued success in high school.
After losing to NorthWood in the last two sectional title matches, DeKalb broke through with a 1-0 win on a cold, blustery evening at Lakeland.
Zeroes for the opposition were commonplace for DeKalb. The Barons took pride in their defense both in the midfield and on the back line and set a school record for shutouts. The Baron defense was a team effort, and made trying to move through the center of the field an unpleasant experience.
Cochran also toughened up DeKalb’s schedule, which has made a difference in his team’s level of play. It’s also brought valuable experience to a young core of players who hope to blend with some key returning veterans to keep the Barons near the top in the area.
The rest of the 2019 KPC Media Group All-Area girls soccer team:
Grace Snyder, Jr., Forward, DeKalb
The hero of DeKalb’s sectional title match victory over NorthWood, Snyder paced the Barons with 20 goals and also had five assists. She was a First Team Northeast 8 Conference pick.
Brooke Bowers, Jr., Defense, DeKalb
Bowers overcame injury to earn First Team All-NE8 praise. She led the Baron defense, winning one-on-one battles and helping to build the attack. DeKalb allowed just 14 goals all season.
Hope Lewis, So., Midfield, DeKalb
An All-NE8 First Teamer, Lewis had 12 goals and nine assists, helping the Baron attack with her vision and ability to change the game.
Sydney Mansfield, Fr., Goalkeeper, DeKalb
The freshman set a school record with 12 shutouts and earned a place on the All-NE8 First Team. The record-setter was the 1-0 win over NorthWood in the sectional final.
Jaylin Carroll, Fr., Defense, DeKalb
Carroll was excellent in her first varsity season as a lockdown defender, and was a Second Team All-NE8 choice. She had three goals and four assists.
Riley Exford, Fr., Midfield, DeKalb
Another part of a strong young core, Exford had eight goals and seven assists for the sectional champions. She was a Second Team all-conference selection.
Hailey Alleshouse, Jr., F-Midfield, Lakeland
Alleshouse contributed 16 goals and 17 assists to the conference regular season and tournament champs. She was First Team All-NECC.
Kylee Palmer, Sr., Forward, Lakeland
Palmer put in 24 goals and also had eight assists for the Lakers, who repeated as conference champs and won a third straight conference tournament title. She was an All-Northeast Corner Conference choice.
Madison Keil, Jr., Defense, Lakeland
Keil had another solid season in the Laker backfield, and added two assists. She was picked as an All-NECC honorable mention.
Brooklynn Olinger, So., Midfield-D, Lakeland
Olinger, an All-NECC honorable mention, spent a lot of time as the center midfielder and had five goals and seven assists.
Neyda Macias, So., F-Midfield, West Noble
Macias scored 33 goals, a school record and exactly half of the Chargers’ season total. Her 17 assists also set a school mark. She was a First Team all-conference pick, the team most valuable player and a team captain.
Sherlyn Torres, So., Midfield-D, West Noble
A Charger team captain, Torres had 20 goals and eight assists while earning All-NECC recognition.
Jodi Hostetler, Sr., Midfield, Westview
An All-NECC and Academic All-State choice, Hostetler had two goals and two assists, and was money on penalty kicks, scoring on all three of her chances. She was a team captain.
Ashley Mullett, Sr., Defense, Westview
This team captain earned All-NECC and Academic All-State honors. She was part of a defense that held three opponents to no shots on goal.
Julie Miller, Sr., Midfield, Westview
A four-time letterwinner and a team captain, Miller posted three goals and a team-best three assists while garnering All-NECC honors. She made good on both of her PK attempts.
Frannie Talarico, So., MF, Lakewood Park
Talarico patrolled the middle of the field for the Panthers and helped them to their first-ever winning season. She recorded three goals and three assists.
Emily McKinley, Sr., Forward, Angola
The All-NECC pick had five goals and eight assists for the Hornets this season, and also spent time in goal.
Lauren Lash, Jr., Goalkeeper, East Noble
Lash moved to keeper as a junior and made 304 saves to help keep the Knights in matches. She earned All-NE8 honorable mention.
Sophia Gruszczyk, So., Defense, East Noble
One of the Knights’ top defenders, Gruszczyk moved to midfield for a time. The All-NE8 honorable mention pick had one assist and took all of EN’s free kicks.
Macy Newman, Jr., Forward, Garrett
Newman played every position except keeper for the Railroaders, and had three goals and 11 assists. The All-NECC selection created more than 90 scoring chances for Garrett.
The All-Area honorable mentions are DeKalb’s Charity Lewis and Jade Allen, Lakewood Park’s Mica Allen, East Noble’s Alondra Loera-Gomez, West Noble’s Jessica Romo and Central Noble’s Madison Bremer.
