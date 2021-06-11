Sailing Inland Cats begin season
LAKE GEORGE — For the 62nd year, the sailors of Lake George are happy to be back on the lake racing their classic Inland Cat sailboats, built decades ago by two Lake George residents.
Races 1 and 2 were held back-to-back last Saturday. Perhaps the unpredictable wind and gusts kept some sailors off the lake, as only five racers showed up. But despite the gusts and heavy breezes, all five did complete the races.
The first race was won by Rick Ahaus and crew, followed in second place by Bill Kuebbeler. Jonathan Larimore finished third.
The second race took place shortly after the first. Ahaus also won the seconds race, with Larimore coming in second and Kuebbeler third.
The Inland Cat Sailing Association numbers about 40 individuals. Bi-weekly races are followed by a party hosted by three or four members and enjoyed by all. The lifting of pandemic restrictions will allow traditional festivities as well as the annual regatta to continue with the lake traditions.
Running Vermont Settlement 5K set for July 24
ORLAND — The Vermont Settlement Days 5K Run will take place on July 24 at 8 a.m.
The race day registration will be held in the Orland Town Park and end at 7:45 a.m.
You can also register well beforehand at Legends Running Shop, 1601 N. Wayne St. in Angola or by scanning a QR code.
Those who register by July 11 will receive an event T-shirt. The first 150 to finish the 5K will receive a finisher medal.
The Vermont Settlement Days 5K is also hosted by the Land of Lakes Running Club.
For more information on the race, go to legendsrunningshop.com. You will find a link to the Land of Lakes Running Club there. Also go to the Legends Running Shop page on Facebook or call 668-8786.
Correction
In Friday’s edition of the sports section, the scores for East Noble boys golfers Avery Kline and Matt Kumfer were switched. Kline shot a 97 while Kumfer carded a 93. KPC Media Group regrets this error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.