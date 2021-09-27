The chaos continues.
The Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division was a mystery headed into the season and has proven to be just that over the last three weeks.
Garrett was the lone unbeaten in conference play until West Noble’s Julio Macias put his right foot on the game-winning field goal at Memorial Field on Friday. Now, the Chargers can clinch a share of the title this Friday at home against Lakeland.
A Laker win puts them in a position to at least share the championship, and the same goes for the winner of the Fairfield-Garrett matchup on Friday.
The NECC Big Division picture is as clear as the mud I’m standing in right now, because Ken Fillmore locked me out of the office again.
I was still able to get a strong enough WiFi connection to send in my power rankings for this week. Here they are.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 6-0, 2-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 42-6 win over Prairie Heights
Remember the five bold predictions I made before the season? Well, I do and one of them was that Laban Davis would surpass his ridiculous offensive output from the 2020 season. He’s nearly there through six weeks of play, and he should pad those numbers even more this week at Fremont.
No. 2 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 6-0, 2-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 27-14 win over Lakeland
I knew Lakeland would put a scare into the Cougars. But it was good for Central Noble to be tested with a couple of big ones in the next two weeks.
The Lakers were able to corral Will Hoover but couldn’t do the same for Ashton Smith, who made plays on both sides of ball on Friday. The Cougars are going to need multiple playmakers to defeat rival Churubusco and Eastside.
No. 3 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 3-2, 2-2 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 17-0 loss at Norwell
East Noble came out flat against Norwell and never recovered. Will Friday’s result be the wake up call the Knights finally need? I thought it came the previous week against Leo. Right now, East Noble is trending in a direction that isn’t good.
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: 4
Record: 4-2, 2-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 47-0 win over Fremont
Another ho-hum week for the Eagles. The schedule picks up the rest of the way.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 3-3, 2-1 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: 20-19 win at Garrett
Of course, the Chargers deserve to be here after defeating the Railroaders. There have been some good kickers to go through the KPC area, and Macias is right up there. The senior has been a difference maker this season. West Noble would have less wins without him.
Others considered: Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.