Ashlynn Heller and Romano Ritenour may have found their luggage to be just a bit heavier when they returned from Florida last month.
The DeKalb County Special Olympians both returned from the USA Special Olympics Games in Orlando, Florida, having each won three medals.
Heller took one of each kind. She won gold in the 100-meter run (17.58 seconds), silver in the 4x100 relay (1:15.61) and bronze in the mini-javelin throw (15.64 meters).
Ritenour also won gold, finishing first in the 800 meters (2.13.97). He took bronze medals in the 400 meters (58.24) and the 1,500 meters (4:52.98).
Both competed for Team Indiana in the track and field competition, which was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Both were selected for the team of six males and six females based on their performances in the 2021 Indiana Special Olympics Games.
Ritenour was named captain for Team Indiana. Both are coached locally by Rob Allen. A group of coaches from around the state coached the Indiana team at Orlando.
More than 4,000 athletes from around the US and the Caribbean took part in the USA Games.
Both Heller and Ritenour were part of the 2018 DeKalb County basketball team that won the championship at Seattle.
The track competition took place in unforgiving triple-digit temperatures in Florida.
“I was excited about it,” Ritenour said. “I liked the people we had on the team. They were good people.”
Special awards ceremonies were held after each event to recognize the top finishers.
The Special Olympians were treated to a special night at the Animal Kingdom theme park, which closed early to the public, leaving the athletes with the place to themselves at no charge. They later were given free passes to the Magic Kingdom at the end of the week’s competition.
Ritenour had trials for all three of his races in one morning. The last was the 800, and he pulled up with cramps and could not finish.
Team Indiana petitioned to allow him into the finals, and he ran a personal-best time by six seconds to take the gold.
“I was so happy, I was so excited,” he said.
Allen put him through the paces in a practice prior to making the trip, making him run four 800s.
“I was dying,” Ritenour said. “My times were a little better.”
His bronze in the 1,500 came with a kick over the final 200 meters in which he caught and passed the runner in third place.
An ’08 DeKalb graduate, Heller has been in Special Olympics 12 years. She participates in all sports offered in DeKalb County, including basketball, bowling, track, flag football, soccer and swimming.
In 2017, she was named the Area 3 Spirit of Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, based on her participation in sports, outstanding sportsmanship and consistent positive role modeling of the true spirit of Special Olympics.
Heller’s father, Kevin Heller, passed away in January. He was one of her track coaches in 2021 and had hoped to be with her at the USA Games.
Ashlyn Heller wore a locket containing some of his ashes as she competed in Orlando.
Ritenour was a 2020 Garrett graduate. He was co-captain and MVP of the Railroader cross country team as a senior.
Ritenour received Special Olympics Indiana’s 2019 50th Anniversary Mental Attitude Award. The award was given to 10 athletes in the state who demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship with a positive attitude to represent the true spirit of Special Olympics.
Ritenour said he and his teammates are like a family. He said he likes that all are accepted and all can be who they are.
Romano and his father, Brent, were guest speakers at the NCAA Division III championships in 2019.
