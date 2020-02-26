Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best scores of the week
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best efforts for the week of Feb. 17.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week Awards went to Dan Hartleroad (162 pins over average) for men, Jennifer Moring (132) for women and Mackenzie Schory (187) for youth.
MEN: Moose — Mike Hasselman 278, Tommy Etgen 268, 702 series, Kyle Baker 267, Taylor Schwartz 255, Tim Klinker 724 series. Booster — Bob McCoy 288, Michael Wallace 286, Jason Flaugh 279, Chris Desper 269, Billy Zink 265, Ty Cowan 258, Chad Griffith 258, 722 series, Matt Haiflich 257, Mike Handley 256, Gary Bolton 711. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 266, Travis Thompson 266. Friday Morning Trio — Adam Dibble 268, Dan Hartleroad 267, 771 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 245, 642 series, Megan Books 210, 558 series. Coffee — Jane Ellert 211. Booster — Dawn Simmons 204, 575 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Kay Hamman 201.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 279, 738 series, Aaric Page 246, 699 series, Madi Flaugh 216, Jaden Howard 210, Skyler Plummer 631 series. Majors — Kyle Toyias 247, 623 series, Skyler Plummer 242, 651 series, Madi Flaugh 222, 560 series.
