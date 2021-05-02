WATERLOO — Westview and DeKalb didn’t come away with top honors in the DeKalb Invitational, but the competition should benefit both as they hit the home stretch of the girls tennis season.
The Warriors took fourth place with 15 team points while DeKalb was eighth with six.
“It helps a lot,” Westview coach Carrie Clark said. “These tournaments prepare us for postseason play. We get to see a lot of Fort Wayne teams, we get to play NorthWood, and it helps us know what we have to do to finish strong the rest of the year
“We ended up fourth, which is good for our little school.”
DeKalb also hopes to be more prepared for the path forward.
“We didn’t play as well as I’d hoped,” coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “Hopefully we can come back Monday at practice and get some things figured out.
“Being two weeks out of sectional, we should be playing our best tennis right now. Hopefully we can get those things figured out and get back on track.”
Bishop Dwenger dominated by winning at four of the five positions and scoring 40 team points, well ahead of runner-up NorthWood, which had the only other champion and had a team score of 25.
Westview had one player in the finals, freshman Maddie Stults at two singles. She shut out North Side’s El El Pyo 6-0,6-0, then defeated Bellmont’s Taylor Braun in the semifinals. She fell 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match to Dwenger’s Olivia Wright.
“I’m really proud of her,” Clark said. “It’s her first year playing high school tennis and she’s very mentally tough. One of my favorite things about her is she never, never quits.
“Our one doubles (Hallie Mast and Ella Clark) struggled a bit today. We played five matches this week and then this tournament, so everybody’s a little tired.”
Mast and Ella Clark bounced back from a semifinal loss to NorthWood’s Amy Adams and Emery Porter 6-1, 6-3 to win a pro set 8-4 over Bluffton’s Cadence Engle and Olivia Funk for third place.
Mast and Ella Clark won 6-3, 6-2 in the first round over the DeKalb team of Maddie Hickman and Bella Brunson, which performed well, Rhodes Yarian said.
“One dubs, I thought they played awesome,” she said. “They had a very hard draw. Today was some of the best I’ve seen Bella and Maddie play in a long time.”
DeKalb’s top duo lost in the fifth-place match to Snider’s Ella Clarke and Laci Mathias.
DeKalb’s highest finish was fourth by the two doubles unit of Kenlee Dick and Evie Pepple, which started the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lillian Harmon and Lizet Terrones of North Side. They lost in the third-place match to Aubreigh Meyers and Ainsley Werich of Bellmont 8-2.
Paige Riegsecker took fifth for Westview at one singles, winning a pro set tiebreaker over DeKalb’s Ella Cruz 7-7 (7-2). Nicole Miller shut out North Side’s Alexis Robinson 8-0 for fifth at three singles.
