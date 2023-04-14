BELTON, Texas — Trine University’s acrobatics and tumbling team will be competing for a Division III national championship tonight after winning a close semifinal dual of the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association Tournament over fourth-seeded East Texas Baptist 243.075-241.88 Friday afternoon at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The second-seeded Thunder defeated ETBU in the last event to win the dual meet. Trine won the Team event 85.55-83.43 to pass East Texas Baptist and advance.
The Thunder are making their NCATA national tournament debut and will face the host Cru or Concordia, Wisconsin, in the national championship dual today at 7 p.m. The UMHB-Concordia semifinal took place Friday evening.
Trine won two close duals over Concordia earlier this season.
Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated the Thunder in Angola 269.905-247.905 on March 16. That matchup would bring together coaches and former Baylor acrobatics and tumbling athletes together once again in Trine coach Kati Horstmann and UMHB coach Raffaela Scotto. Baylor is one of the elite teams in college acrobatics and tumbling.
In the first semifinal on Friday, Trine won by close margins over East Texas Baptist in the Acro (25.25-25.1) and Pyramid (28.5-28.4) events.
ETBU won close events in Compulsory (33.05-32.9), Toss (25.95-25.35) and Tumbling (45.95-45.525).
The event finals will also be held today, starting at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.