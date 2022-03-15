FREMONT — Fremont High School's Remy Crabill committed to Trine University to play football for Coach Troy Abbs and the Thunder Tuesday morning.
“I'm a little nervous but really excited," Crabill said. "I've really missed football actually and nerves are going, but I can't wait to start and I'm ready to get back after it. So nerves are going on or you get back after it.” Crabill said.
Besides the football offer from Trine, Crabill received baseball offers from Rose-Hulman and Anderson, among others.
“Trine welcomed me with open arms and having known people who have gone there, it made it really easy for me to join," Crabill said. "I just felt like football was my calling and I really love the sport of being able to get out there and run the ball over people."
Although he played offensive line and linebacker last season with the Eagles, Crabill was recruited for his talents as a running back, but is willing to play any position that is needed for him to get on the field and contribute.
Throughout his high school journey, Crabill credited his family as a large part of helping him get through it.
"They've really been a big part in this," Crabill said. "They've helped me get to practices and putting me through extra work. They've taken me all the way down to Fort Wayne to get extra practice. I've had thoughts of streaming while struggling with football this last year and position switch. I didn't really know what I do at first, but they kept me kept me going and really made me push through the season. It's been amazing."
His father, Clay Crabill, said how proud of his son he was beyond football.
"He's worked real hard and strived to get really good grades along with his athletic abilities," Clay Crabill said. He's worked through a lot of struggles and injuries and he's kept a fairly good attitude even though the circumstances have sometimes not been favorable. I'm real happy with the way he's matured, stepped up and taken care of a lot of stuff on his own. He has really come a long way and is turning into a man now. It's been kind of fun to watch that."
Clay added that there was potential for Remy to also play baseball while at Trine, but that academics and football will be his main priorities there.
"I'm just really excited to get back on the field," Remy said.
