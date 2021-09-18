CARMEL — Angola senior Izaiah Steury nipped Carmel junior Kole Mathison by just over a second in the boys’ championship race of Riverview Health Flashrock Invitational Saturday.
Steury won the state finals preview race in a school-record time of 14 minutes, 51.03 seconds. Mathison was second in a school-record time of 14:52.10.
Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit senior Krishna Thirunavukkara was third in 14:58.05.
The Hornets were ninth out of 16 teams in a championship field made up largely of bigger Indianapolis schools. They had 255 points and were six points behind eighth-place Zionsville.
Carmel won with 53 and Hamilton Southeastern was second with 76 points.
Angola’s Sam Yarnelle was the highest placing sophomore in the championship race, finishing 19th in 16:29.14.
Ollie Koch was 81st for AHS in 17:45.32, Alex Burney was 86th in 17:48.97, and Cooper Enyeart was 130th in 18:46.21.
Hornet Gracynn Hinkley ran in the girls’ championship race and was 15th in 19:27.22.
In the Invitational part of the meet, DeKalb was third in the boys’ meet with 109 points and fourth in the girls’ meet with 140. Baron junior Lydia Bennett was the girls’ race winner in 20:10.92.
Troy (Ohio) won the boys’ meet over second-place Northeastern, 83-103. Indianapolis Roncalli won the girls’ meet over second-place Mount Vernon, 75-82.
In the boys’ Invitational, Carter VanGessel led the Barons in sixth place in 17:07.64. Matthias Hefty was 11th in 17:21.83, and Landon Knowles was 13th in 17:30.51. Travers Mason was 39th in 18:40.87 and Braylon Meyer was 42nd in 18:45.86.
In the girls’ Invitational, Abby DeTray was eighth in 20:45.86 for the Barons. Olivia Woodcox was 32nd in 22:28.91, and Meilin Gentis was 46th in 23:05.61.
New Prairie Invitational
East Noble’s girls team was the big story locally at one of the state’s premier regular season meets. The Knights placed third in the AAA meet with 146 points and was 20 points ahead of fourth-place Northridge.
Chesterton won with 76 and Valparaiso was second with 84.
Freshman Addison Lindsey led EN in fourth place in 18:46.5.
The Knights also had sophomore Dakota Rodgers in 24th in 20:30.6, freshman Rae David in in 25th in 20:30.9, Lydia Keihn in 50th in 21:07.9, and Rachel Becker in 55th in 21:18.3.
In girls’ Class A division, Fremont finished seventh 225 and Westview was ninth with 265.
Morgan Gannon led the Eagles in seventh place overall in 20:45.2. Natalie Gochenour was 25th in 22:02.2, and Makayla Gumbel was 35th in 22:27.4.
For the Warriors, freshman Kiana Mast was 29th in 22:06.2 and classmate Annagail Warrener was 49th in 23:26.7.
For the boys, Westview was third in the Class A race with 133 and Fremont was 18th with 414. Union Mills South Central won with 128, and Rossville was second with 132.
Lyndon Miller led the Warriors in seventh place individually at 17:46.1. Antony Sanchez was 12th in 18:05.3, and Adrian Miller was 15th in 18:16.4. Kayden Moore was 52nd in 19:21.2, and Chad Hershberger was 55th in 19:26.2.
The Eagles were led by Carson McLatcher in 22nd in 18:31.2. Gage Forrest was 69th in 19:51.7.
East Noble was 19th in the AAA race with 490 points. Knight Drew Sillaway was 35th in 17:31.1 and freshman Trey Warren was 78th in 18:21.2.
West Noble Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Invitational
The host Chargers led area girls teams in ninth place with 292 points and Garrett led area boys teams in ninth place with 297 points.
In the girls’ meet, Churubusco was 10th with 298 and Garrett was 11th with 310. Prairie Heights was 15th with 369.
The leading area girl was Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong in 14th in 20:32. West Noble’s Ava Bish was 26th in 21:26.10.
Churubusco’s Cara DeBolt was 36th in 21:54.8, Railroader Makenna Malcolm was 40th in 22:08.20, followed by Churubusco’s Ella Elias in 22:09.30. Charger Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez was 46th in 22:14.90, and Prairie Heights’ Katia Fernandez was 48th in 22:20.60.
In the boys’ meet, West Noble was 12th with 347, Lakeland was 13th with 368, Churubusco was 17th with 441, and Prairie Heights was 20th with 536.
The top area boys finisher was West Noble’s Grant Flora in ninth place in 16:24.20.
Garrett’s Tanner McMain was 32nd in 17:29.90, Lakeland’s Zeke Wachtman was 38th in 17:34.80, and Laker Caden Hostetler was 45th in 17:46.80. Garrett’s Luke Coffman was 52nd in 17:50.90, and Charger Isaac Silva was 53rd in 17:54.
Carroll won the girls’ meet with 34. Concordia was second with 71 and Homestead was third with 98. Spartan Addison Knoblauch won in 18:33.40.
Concordia got past Goshen, 64-68, to win the boys’ meet. Homestead was third with 87. RedHawks Drew Hogan (15:56.30) and Cole Johnston (16:00.30) finished 1-2.
South Adams Invitational
The Lakewood Park teams combined to set four personal best times in the meet and had three season PRs.
Dani Lesser finished sixth and set a new school record for the Panther girls.
Braeson Kruse was 20th to lead the LPC boys.
