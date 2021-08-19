Prep Volleyball Heights sweeps Legends
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened the home portion of its schedule by defeating Fort Wayne North Side Thursday. The scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-16.
Chloe Riehl had nine aces, six digs and four kills for the Panthers (2-0). Kalli Aaron had eight kills and four aces. Hunter Kleeberg had 21 assists.
Garrett prevails at Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett gave Taylor Smith her first coaching victory on Thursday by defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20.
Morgan Ostrowski had 23 kills, three block assists and a solo block for the Railroaders (1-1, 1-1 NECC). Taylor Gerke had 27 assists, nine digs, seven kills, three aces and a solo block. Kyana Martinez had six digs, four kills, three aces, three assists and two block assists. Kinleigh Smith had eight digs and three aces.
WN loses at Tippecanoe Valley
AKRON — West Noble lost to Tippecanoe Valley Thursday. The scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-23.
Carolina Flores had 10 digs and six kills for the Chargers. Samantha Klages had 15 assists and two aces.
In the junior varsity match, the Vikings won 25-18, 25-20. Miah Hilbish had 10 assists and seven digs for West Noble, and Laci Roy had 12 digs and an ace.
In other area action Thursday, Fremont lost at home to Blackhawk Christian 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 and Westview lost at Goshen in four sets. Allie Boyer had 13 kills and 10 digs for the Braves.
Prep Girls Golf Fremont tops Fairfield
ANGOLA — Fremont beat Fairfield 209-218 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the back nine at Lake James Thursday.
Kenadee Porath was medalist with a 46 to lead the Eagles (5-0, 3-0 NECC). Pressley Scott had a 51.
Westview beats Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Westview won 207-230 over Wawasee in a non-conference match Thursday at Heron Creek.
Hope Haarer was medalist with a 43 to lead Westview.
Westview also had 52 from Ava Brown, 55 from Danika Yoder, 57 from Lillian Eash and 58 from Hannah Klein.
In the junior varsity part of the match, Westview had Kaylyn Gates with a 60 and Harper Klein with a 69.
Prep Boys Soccer Garrett downs Lakers
LAGRANGE — Garrett defeated Lakeland 4-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Brady Heltsey had two goals and an assist to lead the Railroaders (3-0, 2-0 NECC). Chase Leech and Jasen Bailey also scored, and Peyton Simmons had an assist.
Nick Barden earned the shutout in the Garrett goal.
In other action Thursday, Westview won 9-0 at Angola. The Warriors also won the junior varsity match 4-1.
PH Panthers lose at ECA
ELKHART — Prairie Heights lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 10-4 on Thursday night.
Senior Jacob Becker had five goals and three assists to lead the Eagles. Junior Danny Corona had three goals.
The Panthers scored two goals in each half.
Boys Prep Tennis Lakers grab first win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Fort Wayne North Side 5-0 on Thursday.
Lakeland 5, F.W. North Side 0
Singles: 1. Wyatt Priestley (LL) def. Gabe Oliva 6-2, 6-2. 2. Dominic Lawrence (LL) def. Noah Graves 6-0, 6-0. 3. Xai Leu (LL) def. Giovanni Espinosa 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles (LL) def. Brian Serratos-Damion Polk 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder (LL) won 6-0, 6-0.
DeKalb wins third straight
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won its third straight match Thursday, defeating Bishop Dwenger 5-0.
Owen Holwerda, Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow swept the three singles matches in straight sets, with Derrow prevailing in a second-set tiebreaker.
Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won in straight sets at one doubles, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey won a three-set match at two doubles.
DeKalb 5, Bishop Dwenger 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Andy Rooney 6-3, 6-4. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Ben Sarrazine 6-1, 6-2. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Remy Miller 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Will McArdle-J.P. O’Brien 6-3, 6-2. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Mark Bogle-Brenden Harris 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.
