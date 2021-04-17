GOSHEN — The Lakers came in fourth at the Goshen Invite at Black Squirrel on Saturday. Westview finished in sixth.
Lakeland scored a 356 as a team, led by Ben Keil, who shot a 78, which was good for third individually. Tommy Curtis shot a 90, and Nate Keil scored a 91.
For the Warriors, Carl Miller led the way with a 94, followed by Logan Schwartz at 96 and Nathan Miller at 98.
Goshen’s Chase Meyer was the low medalist at 72, and Northridge won the team title after three tiebreakers with NorthWood.
Carroll Invitational
At Autumn Ridge in Fort Wayne, DeKalb finished with a score of 337 for seventh place.
Carroll’s Blue team finished in first with a score of 311. East Noble finished in 10th with a score of 377, Angola placed 13th after finishing with 425 and Churubusco was tied for 14th with 474.
Grant McAfee led the Barons with an 80, and his teammate Jack McComb shot an 82. William Potter scored 86, Grant Stuckey 89 and Gavin Morr 90.
Ryan Gienger had the lowest score for the Knights at 85, followed by Caden Anderson at 86 and Mathew Kumfer with 99.
Mason Gruner led the Hornets at 99. Tyler Miller shot 103 for Churubusco.
