FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish fourth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, and the Thunder women were picked to finish sixth.
The polls were released by the MIAA on Tuesday. Hope was picked to win the conference in both polls. Albion was second and Calvin was third in the men’s poll. Saint Mary’s was picked second with Albion third in the women’s poll.
Both Thunder lacrosse teams will be led by new coaches, Ryan Kuhn for the men and Kevin Cooke for the women.
“The conference as a whole has become extremely competitive,” Kuhn said on trinethunder.com. “No one has the luxury of taking games off anymore, you have to show up for every game.”
Cooke said on trinethunder.com of the Thunder’s women’s team, “We’re motivated and bring a lot of energy and that will lead us to being successful. They are starting to hold each other accountable in workouts and practice, and that makes my job as a coach that much easier when players are holding each other to a high standard. They’re really working hard to get better.”
The Thunder men went 5-7 overall, including 3-3 in the MIAA, last year. They defeated Alma 10-7 in the first round of the conference tournament, then lost at Albion 14-6 in the semifinals.
Senior defender Dave Keptner returns after making the All-MIAA Second Team last season. He was a long pole midfielder and led the team in caused turnovers with 16 last season. He also had five goals and two assists, and collected 23 groundballs.
Both goalkeepers who saw a lot of action last season return in senior Anthony Marasco and sophomore Nick DiPaolo. DiPaolo had a 57.3 save percentage, an 11.06 goal against average and made 71 saves last season. Marasco had four wins in goal in 2021 with 67 saves and an 11.51 GAA.
Junior Jack Konicek returns as the Thunder’s top faceoff man. We won 154 faceoffs and collected a team-high 90 groundballs.
Other key offensive players returning for Trine are seniors Matt Zanichelli (22 goals, 5 assists in 2021) and Austin Lindell (9 goals) and junior Noah Markus (10 goals, 4 assists).
“We are excited for the challenges this season has to offer. And we are ready to face them head on as a team,” Kuhn said.
The Thunder begin their season on March 2 at Heidelberg (Ohio) for a 7 p.m. opening faceoff.
The Trine women went 5-9 last year, including 1-5 in the MIAA.
Liv Ghent was the team’s top scorer and an All-MIAA Second Team selection as a midfielder a year ago with 56 points on 34 goals and 22 assists.
Danielle Gargiulo was another big contributor in the Trine midfield who returns to the 2022 squad. She led the team with 76 draw controls and created 33 turnovers.
Senior Taylor Dudley and junior Josie Prince will hold down the Thunder defense this season after starting a majority of games last season. The pair combined for 40 groundballs in 2021.
Freshman attacker Calista Richmond has a high lacrosse IQ and will bring energy up front for Trine this season.
The Thunder open their season at Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.
2022 MIAA Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Hope (6) 6 points, 2. Albion (1) 11, 3. Calvin 16, 4. Trine 21, 5. Alma 26, 6. Kalamazoo 31, 7. Adrian 36.
2022 MIAA Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Hope (5) 44 points, 2. Saint Mary’s (2) 39, 3. Albion (1) 38, 4. Calvin 33, 5. Kalamazoo 25, 6. Trine 24, 7. Adrian 14, 8. Alma 7.
