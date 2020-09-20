Volleyball
Lakers 2-1 at Goshen
GOSHEN — Lakeland went 2-1 in the Goshen Invitational Saturday.
The Lakers (13-3) swept Lowell and South Bend Adams in two sets each. Lakeland lost in three sets to the host RedHawks. The scores with Lowell were 25-21, 25-14.
Hornets beat by 3A state powers
DECATUR — Angola lost to two of the top teams in the state in Class 3A Saturday at Bellmont, falling to the top-ranked Squaws 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 and to third-ranked Mount Vernon Fortville 25-15, 25-21, 25-17. The Hornets are 8-4.
In junior varsity action, Angola beat Mount Vernon Fortville 25-24, 25-22, but lost to Bellmont 25-13, 25-19.
Girls Soccer
LPC drops close match
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost to Snider 1-0 on Saturday.
The last five Panther matches have been decided by a goal or less. LPC is 4-3-3.
Boys Tennis Hornets compete at Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — Angola went 0-3 at the Canterbury Invitational, losing 5-0 to the host Cavaliers and 4-1 to both Yorktown and Culver Academies.
“The Hornets competed well with some quality competition,” AHS coach Scott Hottell said.
Brad Boyd defeated his Culver Academies opponent at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. Angola’s No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Koch and Connor Libey beat Yorktown 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
Fremont wins home junior varsity invite
FREMONT — Fremont won championships in three positions to win its junior varsity invitational Saturday.
The Eagles had 40 points. East Noble was second with 32, followed by DeKalb (30), Bethany Christian (15), Angola (12) and Prairie Heights (1).
Fremont won titles at No. 2 singles with Brody Foulk, No. 3 singles with Jeremy Rode and at No. 2 doubles with the team of Aiden Dornbush and Braiden Gaskil.
The other position champions were DeKalb’s Adam Wissing at No. 1 singles and East Noble’s Brycen Ortiz and Owen Ritchie at No. 1 doubles.
Knight Grant Schermerhorn was second at No. 1 singles. Baron runners-up were Grant Fetter at No. 2 singles and Grant Stuckey at No. 3 singles.
The best placing for the Hornets was second at No. 1 doubles with the team of Harrison Bruick and Jacob Gibson.
College Soccer Thunder men win at Adrian University
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team won at Adrian 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Hamzah Saleh scored both of his goals in the first half for the Thunder (2-1). Connor Malmquist had a goal. Trine also had an own goal as the Bulldogs put the ball in their net.
Dylan Wismont and Trevor Towghi each had an assist for the Thunder. Troy Saylor made two saves in goal.
Trine women prevail on senior day
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team won on senior day Saturday, defeating Indiana University Kokomo 3-1.
Taylor Noll, Veronica Ocampo and Andrea Wright scored for the Thunder. Olivia Argentieri and Alyssa Siracuse each had an assist. Carmen Sweigard made five saves in goal.
DeKalb High School graduate Erica Bolinger played a half in goal for the Cougars and made seven saves.
College Golf Trine men 3rd in tournament
JACKSON, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team placed third out of seven teams in the Irish Hills Intercollegiate Friday. The Thunder shot 316 at Grande Golf Club.
Spring Arbor, Michigan, won with 302 and finished two shots ahead of runner-up Calvin.
Sophomore Mitch Lowney led Trine with 76, and was tied for fourth.
The Thunder also had 79 from Todd Mieske, 80 from Carlos Coeto, 81 from Mark Civanich and 82 from Jack Brockie. Senior Cameron Ruge played as an individual and shot 81.
College Tennis Trine women prevail over IU Kokomo
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s team opened its fall season with a 7-2 victory over Indiana University Kokomo Thursday, then beat Calvin 5-4 on Saturday.
Saturday’s results
Trine 5, Calvin 4
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Maya Klopfenstein 6-0, 6-0. 2. Grace Brown (Cal) def. Jadyn Davis 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. 3. Emily Schellenboom (Cal) def. Eva Morales 6-7 (9-11), 6-3, 10-7. 4. Alexis Bonner (Cal) def. Ellie Cole 6-3, 6-2. 5. Trista Savage (TU) def. Cameron Cyrus 6-0, 4-6, 10-5. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Alexis Ganop 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Bonner-Schellenboom 8-5. 2. M. Klopfenstein-G. Brown (Cal) def. Savage-Andrea Jordan 8-3. 3. J. Davis-Lozier (TU) def. Ganop-Sydney Ellsworth 8-3.
Thursday’s results
Trine 7, IU Kokomo 2
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Gabrielle Orlando 6-1, 6-1. 2. Casey Clark (IUK) def. Jadyn Davis 6-1, 4-6, 12-10. 3. Reese Johnson (IUK) def. Eva Morales 6-3, 6-4. 4. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Larissa O’Rourke 6-1, 6-1. 5. Trista Savage (TU) def. Andrea Saylor 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Morgan White 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. C. Clark-R. Johnson 8-3. 2. Savage-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. Saylor-O’Rourke 8-6. 3. Lozier-J. Davis (TU) def. White-Kelsey Kohlmorgen 8-2.
Trine men get by Calvin Knights Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team won its first dual of the season on Friday, defeating Calvin 5-4.
The dual was decided at No. 4 singles, where Thunder freshman Ryan Smith outlasted his Knight opponent 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 14-12. Trine is 1-1.
Sophomore Alex Mullet won for the Thunder at No. 6 singles and at No. 3 doubles with senior Isaac Everitt.
M.S. Soccer Westview tops CN
ALBION — Westview’s eighth grade boys team defeated Central Noble’s co-ed squad 9-1 Thursday.
Josh Marker scored for the Cougars, who host Garrett in their next match on Sept. 28.
Football East Noble freshmen top Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated DeKalb 28-13 in a freshman game Thursday.
Cy Young threw two touchdown passes to Blayde King. Dylan Wilson made one extra point. Liam Gentis was effective running the ball.
Young had an interception, and Braxton Hayes had a sack and a forced fumble for the DeKalb defense. Damien Eddy broke up several passes.
DMS, Indian Springs trade victories
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh grade defeated Indian Springs Tuesday while the eighth-grade Barons were defeated.
DeKalb took the seventh-grade game 16-0. Brady Culler ran for two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder late in the game to help seal the victory. Brodi Wilson kicked two PATs, worth two points each in middle school play.
Leading 8-0, the Barons made a goal-line stand to keep the Eagles off the board.
Indian Springs was a 42-34 winner in the eighth-grade game. Caidan Hinkle ran for four touchdowns and 215 yards.
The Barons fell behind 34-22, but one of Hinkle’s touchdowns and a long scoring run by Graham Blythe got them close. Nick Ley’s fumble recovery set up Blythe’s run.
DeKalb had one last chance to tie it late, but a drive stalled.
