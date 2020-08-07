EMMA — The Westview boys tennis team was a dominant force that had little resistance on its way to the IHSAA State Finals last year.
The Warriors have a chance to be equally as dominant this season with the majority of its roster returning. They will be the boys tennis team to beat in the area once again in 2020.
Westview
Coach: Tyler Miller, 4th season
2019: 25-1, Northeast Corner Conference, Sectional, Regional and Semi-state champions, IHSAA State Finalist
The Warriors are coming off their best season in program history after making a trip to the state finals for the first time in program history. They fell to Columbus North 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the state finals in Carmel.
Westview has a chance to repeat much of the success it had last season with five of its seven players returning to the lineup for 2020. It did lose its top two singles players, Kurtis Davis and Justin Schwartz.
Returning are the two doubles teams of Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler, and Will Clark and Brady Hostetler, as well as Isaiah Hostetler, who was the No. 3 singles player last season.
There is expected to be competition for the two open positions in the Warrior lineup, which has added an extra level of motivation for this season.
“Many of the guys have been motivated from last season’s success and knowing that several positions opened due to graduation,” Miller said. “They have played throughout the past year and are eager to participate in the upcoming tennis season.”
East Noble
Coach: Aaron Edwards, 2nd season
2019: 15-4, 6-1 NE8, Northeast 8 Conference Co-champions, lost to Westview in East Noble Sectional final
The East Noble boys tennis team won its first conference title in 46 years, and if it wants to go back-to-back, it will have to do it with four new players.
The Knights lost Lucas Denton, Connor Hesher, Jordan Jollief and Joel Glass to graduation, but Edwards is expecting few of this year’s seniors to fill in those vacancies. Those seniors are Kyle Blackburn, Ryan Gienger and Jacob Graden.
East Noble does return three players, who are experienced and were all-conference selections last season.
Junior Nolan Ogle was 14-7 last season and earned first team All-NE8, sophomore Vittorio Bona went 21-1 in 2019 and was second team all-conference and sophomore Max Bender finished 16-6 and was a first team All-NE8 selection.
“Although we lost four great seniors to graduation, I’m really looking forward to what this group can do,” Edwards said. “Based on the attendance at our July workouts, I can say this is a committed and coachable group of tennis players.”
DeKalb
Coach: Todd Hartsough, 3rd season
2019: 14-4, Northeast 8 Conference co-champions, DeKalb Sectional champions, lost to NorthWood in Concord Regional semifinal
DeKalb will rebuild its lineup almost completely, with just one of its first seven returning.
The Northeast 8 Conference co-champions and sectional winners faced the same situation a year ago.
“It’s been a full turnover from year to year, and that can be good,” Hartsough said. “We’re used to this situation and we feel we’ll be competitive with a new team.”
Senior Landon Holwerda returns to hold down the No. 1 singles position. He was 12-9 last season and a first-team All-NE8 choice.
The rest of the lineup could see some shuffling as the Barons work to find the right combination. Hartsough is pleased with his team’s depth, with about 10 players in contention for varsity positions.
Holwerda is joined by younger brother Owen Holwerda on the team, one of two sets of brothers for the Barons. Junior Krue Nagel and freshman Kiefer Nagel are the others.
Fremont
Coach: Neal Frantz, 5th season
2019: 9-12, 3-5 NECC, 4th NECC Tournament, DeKalb Sectional runner-up
There’s reason for excitement with this Eagle program. All starters return, no players were lost to graduation, and 21 guys are on the roster.
Junior Nick Miller was third at No. 2 singles in the NECC Tournament last year. The No. 1 doubles team of Nick Rutherford and Evan Towns are the only seniors on the team.
Juniors Ethan Bock (No. 1 singles) and Josh Sherbondy (No. 3 singles) are also back. Juniors Sam Verdin, Alex Chilenski and Isaac Hirschey all played at No. 2 doubles last season.
Frantz likes the freshman group he has, but those kids will likely wait their turn while playing a lot of matches below varsity.
“We have been pointing toward this season for the last two years,” Frantz said. “The players have worked hard in July to prepare for a great season.
“We have seen solid improvement in all our varsity players and we hope to improve on our play at all positions. We hope we will get to have a season and we are optimistic about our chances.”
West Noble
Coach: Greg Riegsecker, 31st season
2019: 12-5, 3rd NECC Tournament, lost to Westview in the semifinals of East Noble Sectional
The Chargers did lose one of the best players the area has seen in quite some time, but plans on still being a solid team with everyone else returning.
Joel Mast went 27-1 last season and didn’t lose a match until the regional final of the singles state tournament.
Mast is the only player to graduate from the 2019 West Noble boys tennis team.
Returners include juniors Chris Miller, Brayden Bohde, JJ Jacobs and sophomores Wes Shaw, Nate Shaw and Luke Schermerhorn.
One key newcomer for coach Riegsecker is freshman Miguel Mayorga.
“We are looking forward to a good season. The guys have all improved from last season. I believe we are a deep team and should be strong at all positions,” Riegsecker said. “We have a lot of experienced guys coming back. Our goals are to be competitive for a top conference position and to do well in sectional.”
Angola
Coach: Scott Hottell, 9th season
2019: 5-12, 5-3 NECC, tied for fifth in NECC Tournament, lost to Fremont in DeKalb Sectional semifinals
The Hornets are eager for a fresh start after a tough 2019 season.
Seniors Brad Boyd and Trevyn Towers and juniors Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno all return with varsity experience. Boyd teamed with the now-graduated Isaac Wyatt to go 13-11 last year in their first seasons playing No. 1 doubles and placed third in the NECC Tournament.
Juniors Aiden Koch and Connor Libey will move into varsity roles after having quality junior varsity campaigns in 2019.
Hottell said freshman Caleb Biernat will be in the mix for varsity consideration after making huge improvements over the last six months.
Angola will only have 10 boys playing tennis this fall.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Eric Culler, 2nd season
2019: 6-13, 4-4 NECC, tied for 5th in NECC Tournament, lost to DeKalb in DeKalb Sectional semifinals
It was a competitive step forward for the Panthers, and they are still very young.
Leyton Byler held his own at No. 1 singles last season as a freshman, going 10-12 and placing fourth in the NECC Tournament. The rest of the returning starters suffered growing pains playing doubles in junior Logan Hamilton and sophomores Chase Bachelor, Breyton Ambler and Kaleb Lounsbury. A couple of those guys could give singles a try after two competitive players graduated from those spots in Logan Nott and Michael Perkins.
Lakeland
Coach: Michael Rasbaugh, 1st season
2019: 1-12 overall, 1-7 NECC, 8th in NECC Tournament, lost to Westview in first round of East Noble Sectional
The Lakers have a lot of young guys eager to learn, and that will help move this program forward. Ten of the 15 players are underclassmen, and no players were lost to graduation from last year’s team.
Starters in all singles positions (senior Corey Christie, junior Colton Fleeman and sophomore Dominic Lawrence) and at No. 1 doubles (seniors Luke Franke and Blake Sturdivant) are back. Senior Miguel Munoz will also help provide leadership.
Rasbaugh was an assistant coach to Kyle Grossman last season. Grossman resigned both tennis head coaching positions at Lakeland after six years to become the school’s athletic director.
Rasbaugh thinks last year’s experiences will help the boys this season. “I think we are going to do some great things this year,” he said.
Other players who will compete for varsity court time are sophomore Isaac Larimer and freshmen Xai Leu, Treston Sunken, Clayton Trump and Charlie Harris.
Churubusco
Coach: Jeff Warner, 2nd season
2019: 4-9, 3-7 NECC, lost to Leo in first round of Carroll Sectional
The Eagles didn’t have any key losses to graduation and have two key returners, seniors Tyler Miller and Scott Shew.
The newcomers to the squad are Dawson Meeks and Gage Crick.
“We have a great bunch of players. They are very coachable and willing to learn and put that knowledge to work on the court,” Warner said.
Central Noble
Coach: Joey Mawhorter, 1st season
2019: Lost to East Noble in semifinals of East Noble Sectional
The Cougars have experience coming back for the 2020 season, but the roster for Mawhorter shrunk from five to two.
Austin Smith, who was the only Central Noble qualifier for the NECC Tournament last season, returns. Austin Frey, who competed at No. 1 singles, is also back.
“I am very excited to get started with the season and watch the guys develop,” Mawhorter said.
