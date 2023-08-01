Prep Cross Country
Paralympian Davis to lead Fremont harriers
FREMONT — Fremont High School athletic director Cal Stone announced on Twitter last Wednesday @FremontAthletes that two-time Paralympian Tom Davis is the school's new cross country coach.
Davis, a U.S. Army veteran, replaced Troy Barker to lead the Eagle harriers. Davis officially started his new coaching job on Monday and brings plenty of experience from the world of endurance sports. He has been one of the world's top handcyclists.
Davis is a seven-time national champion. He was fifth in both the road race and the time trail at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, and was fourth in the road race at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He retired from competitive handcycling in January 2022.
Colleges
Bremer selected to Manchester's Hall of Fame
NORTH MANCHESTER — Prairie Heights High School graduate Jessica Bremer will be inducted to the Manchester University Athletic Hall of Fame this coming fall.
The 2013 Spartan baseball team that appeared in the NCAA Division III World Series will also enter the Hall. The team finished 39-7-1 overall and won Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships. The squad included freshmen Luke Parker from Angola and Suede Schiffli from Hamilton. But they both were not on the travel squad to the NCAA Division III World Series.
Bremer was a cross country and track and field standout who graduated from Manchester in 2011. She was a two-time All-Great Lakes Region runner in cross country, and was an NCAA Division III national qualifier in both indoor and outdoor track and field in the 800-meter run.
Bremer still holds the Spartan women's track and field program record in the 800 indoors and outdoors. The outdoor record in 2 minutes, 13.40 seconds set in 2011. The indoor record is 2:15.27 set in 2011.
Bremer is still part of the Manchester women's fastest 4-by-800 relay team indoors at 10:52.57 set in 2009. She is also on the Spartan women's third fastest 4-by-800 relay team outdoors at 10:24.60.
Bremer also help Manchester's women's cross country team win HCAC championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Bremer and the 2013 Spartan baseball team will be recognized during Manchester's homecoming weekend on Oct. 6 and 7.
