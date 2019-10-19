Football
DeKalb C team defeated
SYRACUSE — The DeKalb C team was defeated 13-7 at Wawasee Thursday.
The Barons had three touchdowns called back on penalties.
Mitch Snyder had several long runs for DeKalb and scored the only touchdown. Quarterback Tegan Irk found receivers Logan Montoya, Gavin Hopkins and Landon Armstrong.
Liam Marzolf and Nate Adams played well up front on defense for DeKalb.
DeKalb’s junior varsity will play at Leo Monday, and the freshman team will host the Lions Thursday. Both teams will finish their seasons with these games.
