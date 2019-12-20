OSSIAN — To have Norwell down is one thing.
To finish off the Knights is quite another, as DeKalb learned the hard way.
Near the end of an impressive third quarter, the Barons opened an 11-point lead, only to see the Knights explode for 17 straight points and win going away, 61-49 in the Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball opener for both teams Friday night.
DeKalb led 44-33 before Luke McBride was perfect on a three-shot foul for the Knights at the end of third.
Then came a jumper by Drew Federspiel, and back-to-back threes by McBride and Eli Riley, and in just 1:21 of the final quarter, the Knights had tied the game. They went on to a 50-44 lead before Cole Richmond’s three briefly stopped the surge for the Barons, but from the time DeKalb led 44-33 in the third, Norwell won the rest of the game 28-5.
“We did a great job for three quarters, toe to toe with them,” DeKalb coach Rod Cone said. “We executed all the way up until then, and it started getting away and we didn’t respond.
“I told the guys we made a step in the right direction against a good team. They’re undefeated, they’ve been smoking everybody. We’re proud of the guys. For three quarters it was a heck of a high school basketball game.”
Norwell was led by 19 from the freshman McBride, and 18 from powerful 6-foot-5 senior Luke Geiger who also had a game-high 12 rebounds. Geiger’s damage would have been worse without a tough, physical defensive effort from Evan Eshbach.
Federspiel finished with 12 for the Knights (5-0 overall, 1-0 NE8).
Sophomore Connor Penrod had a game-high 21 points for DeKalb (3-3, 0-1). Caleb Nixon hit five threes, including a 25-footer during DeKalb’s third-quarter surge , and finished with 17. Richmond had three threes for nine.
Norwell overcame an early eight-point Baron lead, then DeKalb erased a six-point margin for the hosts by going 8-of-10 in the third quarter. In addition to his threes, Nixon hit Penrod with a pair of court-length passes that resulted in scores.
“We put ourselves in that position, we just weren’t good enough to finish it off tonight,” Cone said. “We’ve done that a few times this year where we get that lead and it slips away, and we’ve been able to hang on in a few games, but they were too good and they executed too well in the fourth quarter.
“We need to be mentally stronger, and fatigue set in a little bit.”
In the junior varsity game, Norwell led 39-23 at the half and by double digits for much of the last two quarters before a late Baron charge. Alex Leslie’s three pulled the Barons within 57-52 with 1:52 left, and DeKalb missed another three that would have cut the lead to two before the Knights hung on.
Leslie topped DeKalb with 13 points, Donnie Wiley scored 12 and DuJuan Garrett added 11.
The Barons won the freshman game 33-26 behind 13 points from Ethan Jordan. Gabe Tobierre added six and Quentin Penrod scored four.
