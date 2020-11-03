BERNE — If it was that one night when it all came together, and you had your best performance on the basketball court, Dick McKean has a record of it.
If you were a sophomore sub who got in for the last 30 seconds of a game hopelessly lost, he’s got that down, too.
He also has everything in between for athletes who have played basketball at DeKalb, both boys and girls.
It’s just something he likes to do.
Athletic director at DeKalb from 1975-2001, McKean’s man cave has three computers amid stacks of papers, files and binders for his basketball research and a myriad of other projects in which he takes part.
He and wife Janet have been back in their home town of Berne for eight years. He’s also done the same research for his alma mater, Berne High School, working back from the school’s final year of existence, 1965-66. He’s now back to the ’13-’14 season, working from old newspapers, and admits details are getting a bit sketchy.
That’s not the case with McKean’s collections of records. He has DeKalb’s all-time records versus all their opponents (Did you know the Barons were 2-3 against Fort Wayne Central Catholic?). He has the all-conference teams and scores of conference games from every season.
All the scores are listed. Forget that, all the boxscores are listed (Roy Charleswood had 15 points to lead four Barons in double figures in a 63-57 victory over Garrett at the Coliseum in December of 1967, offsetting a 26-point effort by Tony Miller and 23 points from Mike Heitz).
Scoring stats for players are compiled along with a list of the top individual feats for the season (Alex Kock had 10 games of 20 points or more in the state finals season of 2003).
McKean took most of the information from scorebooks, but had boxscores from newspapers as a backup. As a last resort, he’s requested old scorebooks from the schools DeKalb played, with varied success.
Multiply all that by 53 seasons of boys basketball, and the results are mind-boggling.
The DeKalb girls records aren’t quite complete due to some scorebooks that can’t be found. McKean made trips as far away as Elkhart and Goshen in search of missing boxscores. Some he has never found, but he still has plenty of information on the Lady Barons.
He considered doing the same for South Adams now that he’s returned to his roots, but he ran into the same problem.
His passion for such research may have begun in the fourth grade, when he began collecting basketball photos clipped from newspapers. Many appeared in the Berne Witness, while others he requested by writing to other newspapers.
He filled two scrapbooks with the pictures, often amazing people he met by showing them an old image of themselves in action.
When he became athletic director at DeKalb, he had much less time, and his collection stopped. It’s now in possession of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
His business acumen probably contributed, too. He earned a degree in business administration at Bluffton College in Ohio and taught business at Coldwater High School before coming to DeKalb.
He handled many of the clerical duties himself as athletic director at DeKalb. He became the record keeper for the Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference, hosted many of the all-conference votes and sent out all press releases for all-conference teams. That continued into the Northeast Hoosier Conference.
He also enjoyed his own taste of basketball glory as a member of the 1963 regional champion Berne Bears, the second regional title in three years for the school. He also played on Berne’s first-ever football team in the fall of that year.
The time of year has come when McKean spends the most time on his projects. When the weather is good, he has no problem keeping busy.
“I don’t just stay holed up,” he said. “I’ve never been an inside person.”
Most notably, he’s in charge of the grounds at Berne’s main attraction, the Clock Tower, a photo of which adorned Indiana’s official state map in 2019. The tower is an exact replica of the one in Berne, Switzerland.
Easy going and able to strike up a conversation with just about anybody, McKean said he often chats with people who visit the tower. The rest of the time, he’s in charge of keeping it looking its best.
McKean directs a crew of eight people who mow the grass (he had to use 16 this year due to COVID). He edges the sidewalks, trims the shrubs, kills the weeds and whatever else needs done.
The volunteer efforts earned him the Berne Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award in 2017.
That work is an extension of his time at DeKalb. He tirelessly toiled to keep the Baron athletic fields looking their best. He learned more about the craft at athletic director conventions, which often included seminars with turf experts.
Meanwhile, he also organizes reunions for the Berne regional championship teams. He also is in charge of his class reunion. McKean also has organized sightseeing bus trips.
“I like organizing things,” he said.
At DeKalb, in addition to the official conference duties, he hosted several invitationals and state tournament events.
“Some ADs don’t want to host anything,” he said. “I tried to host everything I could, just because I like to organize things.”
Beyond that, he just likes to interact with people. Name anybody connected with sports in the area, and he knows them. He has a story about them — at least.
He was in a group that accompanied Luke Recker on an official visit to Indiana University. He recalls that DeKalb took in $50,000 in Recker’s senior season, about double the norm.
He proudly displays in his home office a picture of him and baseball great Tony Gwynn, taken at the 1984 World Series.
When he left his athletic director post, he was a natural for his new job, a salesperson for Daktronics, a manufacturer of scoreboards. McKean said he visited every high school in Indiana north of Indianapolis. Draw a line from Lansing to the Mackinaw bridge, and he went to every high school west of that in Michigan.
He later had a part-time job with the company, mailing congratulatory cards to schools which had won tournaments. He started with just Indiana, and soon was handling Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. He would get the scores on Friday night, and had cards in the mail the next morning.
In a summary of his experiences he wrote in August 2017, McKean said he would not trade his time at DeKalb for anything, but that “over the years, the train just kept going faster, and I could not get off.”
After letting the train go on, he still has plenty of stops to make. Just check the records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.