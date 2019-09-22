Boys Tennis DeKalb blanks New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb took a 5-0 Northeast 8 victory at New Haven Thursday.
The Barons improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference. They will finish NE8 play at home against Leo Tuesday and East Noble next Thursday.
DeKalb’s JV improved to 10-2 by defeating the Bulldogs 8-0.
Boys Soccer Railroaders rout Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 8-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference tournament consolation match Thursday.
Football DeKalb freshmen defeated by EN
WATERLOO — East Noble defeated DeKalb 32-14 in a freshman game Thursday.
Tegan Irk threw scoring passes to Ca’Rell Bellvie and Logan Montoya for the Barons (1-2). He also hit Montoya for a two-point conversion.
Nate Adams and Curtis Cook were effective running the ball for the Barons.
Mason Slone forced a fumble which Bellvie recovered.
The Barons’ previous game at New Haven was called off due to lightning.
Volleyball Knights defeat Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated DeKalb in three games in Northeast 8 action Thursday. Scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
Hope Moring had 11 assists, seven kills and eight digs for the Barons, while Paige Pettis had 11 kills and 15 digs.
Addison Freed had five kills and Olivia Fetter had four. Kalia Barkhaus had nine digs.
DeKalb defeated East Noble in the junior varsity match. Scores were 25-22, 25-21.
The Barons won their Northeast 8 opener and improved to 7-8 overall.
Paige Langschwager and Bella Hansen both had three kills for DeKalb. Lillie Cserep had eight assists and two kills.
