Prep Football
Hannah Holstein wins first Staff Picks contest since 2013
The World's Only Sports Prognosticating Bovine went 17-3 in the final week of her weekly staff picks contest to finish the season in first place with a record of 86-23-1, her first gridiron crown since 2013.
Ken Fillmore put together the week's best record at 18-2, closing the year at 85-24-1 to finish a game behind in second.
David Vantress was 13-7 for the week, but held on to finish in third with an overall 80-29-1 record.
Jeff Jones was 14-6 this past week, finishing a game behind David at 79-30-1 to take fourth.
New to the staff picks this year was Evan Weaver, who finished the first week of sectionals at 13-7 to end with a 74-35-1 record to place last.
Prep Volleyball
29 earn Academic All-State honors
Twenty-eight senior area volleyball players and a senior team manager recently received Academic All-State honors from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Twenty-one players received the Gold Award for having a weighted grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Angola, Westview and DeKalb had four Gold Award recipients apiece. Gold Award winners from the Hornets were Brea Harris, Paige Franz, Tyrah Stillman and Virginia Luna. Gold Award winners from the Warriors were Ella Clark, Ella Yoder, Lucy Rensberger and Natalie Privett. Gold Award winners from the Barons were Hannah Perry, Juliann Plummer, Lillian Cserep and Paige Langschwager.
Other Gold Award recipients Central Noble's Aunna Jackson, Kyndal Pease and Madi Vice; Lakewood Park's Kaylee Rowlader, Lauren Korte and Presleigh Burkhart; Lakeland's Peyton Hartsough and Lauren Leu, and Prairie Heights' Trevyn Terry.
Seven area players received the Silver Award for having weighted GPAs between 3.5 and 3.74. The Silver recipients were East Noble's Elliot Rouch, Laney Schlichtenmyer and Sage Lawrence; Angola's Lindsey Call and Olivia Thomas; Garrett's Kinleigh Smith and Lakewood Park's Aubree Page.
Garrett manager Olivia Thomas was one of 72 support staff seniors across the state to earn Academic All-State honors from IHSVCA.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reported these high scores for the week of Oct. 17.
BOWLERS OF THE WEEK
Men: Jeff Myers 186 pins above average
Women: Doris Miller 107 pins above average
Youth: 105 pins above average
MEN
Moose: Brad Damron, Gary Brown 259, Ty Cowan 270, 709 series.
Booster: Kyle Toyias 290, Chris Toyias 279, 725 series; Jason Flaugh 258, 718 series; Kris Levy 701 series, Mike Hadley 279, 739 series; Chad Griffith 755 series, Stanley Woods 259, Mike Casselman 258, Dave Thies 263, Tim Klinker 275.
Industrial: Kyle Slater 250.
Friday Tri: Dan Hartleroad 267, 711 series.
Masters & Slaves: Skyler Plummer 256, Kris Levy 268, Keaton Turner 257.
Adult/Youth: David Wirges 255, Tim Klinker 279.
WOMEN
Moose: Rachael Gardner 524 series, Megan Books 233, 560 series; Jade David 214, 515 series; Nycole Adcox 204, 506 series.
Booster: Cheyenne Woods 533 series, Heather Newman 218, 600 series; Dawn Simmons 210, 548 series.
Friday Morning Trio: Jackie Kurtz 520 series.
Masters & Slaves: Nycole Adcox 566 series, Dawn Simmons 548 series.
YOUTH
Majors: Elizabeth Jones 245, 623 series; Juli Plummer 194, 521 series; Bridget Dunn 198, Kreigh Dumont 202, Josh Wirges 277, 672 series; Ian Miller 602 series.
