ALLEN, Texas — The Fort Wayne Komets lost to Allen 5-2 in the first game of the ECHL’s Western Conference Final Friday night.
The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 lead 11 minutes, 46 minutes into the game.
The Komets came back and got within 3-2 late in the first period on goals from Randy Gazzola and Justin Vaive. Stephen Harper assisted on both of those goals.
But Corey Mackin scored on the power play 1:19 after Vaive’s goal to put Allen up 4-2 with 1:25 left in the opening period.
The Americans held down Fort Wayne the rest of the way and outshot the Komets 24-15 over the final two periods.
Mackin had two goals and an assist for Allen. The Americans outshot the Komets 42-26 for the game.
Dylan Ferguson made 37 saves in goal for Fort Wayne.
Game 2 was tonight in Allen. Game three of the best-of-5 series will be on Monday at Memorial Coliseum, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com through the Komets’ website at komets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.