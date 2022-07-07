SHIPSHEWANA — The Professional Bull Riders will be bring their Bull Bash back to the Michiana Events Center tonight and Saturday.
It’s the fifth time PBR has come to the MEC. Doors open at 5 p.m. and action will begin at 7 p.m. both nights.
The Shipshewana appearance is now a top-tier event for the PBR Challenger Series, and will offer the largest payout in event history.
Past winners include Grayson Cole (2021), three-time INFR world champion Dakota Louis (2020), three-time PBR World Finals qualifier Brady Sims (2019) and six-time PBR World Finals Qualifier Rubens Barbosa (2018).
Other top competitors from past years include PBR world champion Slivano Alves, two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood and Marcus Mast of Middlebury.
Along with the league’s best riders, the Bull Bash will also showcase some of the PBR’s best bovine athletes.
An after party featuring the Hubie Ashcroft Band will be held after the competition Friday.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
