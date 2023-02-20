Prep Boys Basketball CN’s Bodey gets 200th win
FREMONT — John Bodey picked up his 200th career prep coaching victory in Central Noble’s 64-55 win at Fremont in Northeast Corner Conference action Friday at the Steel Cage.
Bodey is 200-130 late in his 14th season as a high school head basketball coach, including 132-48 in his seventh season at CN.
Isaiah Gard and Conner Lemmon each had 15 points CN (16-6, 6-3 NECC), and Redick Zolman scored 14.
Connor Slee had 12 points and Ethan Bontrager scored 10 for the Eagles (10-10, 4-5). Fremont played without one of its top players Brody Foulk due to illness.
Chargers top Adams Central
LIGONIER — West Noble picked up a solid 50-47 non-conference win over Allen County Athletic Conference Tournament champ Adams Central (16-5) on the Chargers’ senior night Friday.
Senior Austin Cripe had 23 points for the Chargers, and classmate Luke Schermerhorn scored 12. Bradyn Barth had nine points.
Seniors Cripe, Schermerhorn, Noah Dubea, Nevin Phares, Ayden Zavala and Derek Slone were honored for WN.
The Charger junior varsity team won playing one of its best games of the season.
Lakers defeat rival PH
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Prairie Heights 67-55 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
Christian Troyer had 16 points to lead four Lakers in double figures. Freshman Kyle Hartsough had 15 points, Nate Keil scored 12 and Tomm Curtis had 10. Ben Keil added nine points. Lakeland is 14-7, 6-3 in the NECC.
Isaiah Malone had 26 points and Chase Bachelor scored 20 for the Panthers (14-7, 6-4). Logan Swygart had seven points.
Lakeland won the junior varsity contest 46-39. Anthony Khanchareun had nine points and Keegan Merrifield scored eight for the Lakers.
Lakewood Park wins big
AUBURN — Lakewood Park beat Clinton Christian 77-29 on Friday night.
Eight players scored for the Panthers, led by Mason Posey with 28 points. Logan Gingerich had 18 points, and Logan Parrett scored 14.
Warriors lose to Goshen
EMMA — Westview lost to Goshen 60-44 on Friday night.
Ryan Eldridge had 20 points to lead the RedHawks, and Quinn Bechtel scored 15.
Brady Yoder had 19 points and Wiley Minix scored nine for the Warriors.
Churubusco loses two
Churubusco loses both games over the weekend, 76-34 at Fairfield on the Falcons’ senior night Friday and 59-35 at home over Whitko on Saturday.
On Saturday, junior Kyler Krull led the Wildcats with 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
College Skating Trine open collegiate team wins Tri-State synchronized event
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Trine’s Open Collegiate team won the Tri-State Synchronized Skating competition for the first time in program history over the weekend.
The Thunder’s Collegiate team skated a clean program Sunday morning and placed fifth with 81.58 points.
College Wrestling Trine women end season
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Trine’s women’s wrestling team finished its season in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling regional at Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday.
Riley Morrison led the Thunder with a fifth-place finish at 109 pounds. She was 3-2 in the tournament with three pins. That included a pin of Kylee Bentley from Hiram, Ohio, in 46 seconds.
Also for Trine, Michelle Sanchez placed sixth at 116, Charissa Fauber was seventh at 155 and Ashton Francis was eighth at 170.
The Thunder were seventh out of nine teams with 27 points. Stevens Point won the tournament with 180.5 points, and Adrian was second with 153.5.
College Hockey Thunder sweep Lawrence
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s hockey team tuned up for the impending Northern Collegiate Hockey Association tournament this past weekend with a home sweep of visiting Lawrence at the Thunder Ice Arena.
The Thunder shut out the Vikings 3-0 on Friday night and 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
With the wins. Trine improved to 10-15-0 (6-10-0 NCHA).
In Friday night’s game, Trine overcame a bit of a slow start, not getting on the scoreboard until the 9:39 mark of the second period on a goal by Ellie Warhoftig.
Kailey Mleko and Payton Hans added third-period goals for the Thunder for the final tally.
Hans had a hat trick for the Thunder on Saturday. Warhoftig added a goal.
Casey Frank had 27 saves on Saturday to go along with 23 on Friday night to earn the pair of shutouts.
The Thunder earned the No. 6 seed in the NCHA Tournament and will travel to face No. 3 Aurora (Ill.) next weekend in a two-game series decided by a single-period Game 3 if necessary. Games 1 and 2 will start at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Trine ACHA D3 men fall in conference semifinals
FISHERS — Trine University’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team defeated Purdue Northwest 1-0 in the first round of the Indiana Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Crossroads Cup Playoffs Friday night at the Indy Fuel Tank, but lost to Purdue 7-0 in a semifinal game Saturday afternoon.
College Volleyball Thunder earn pair of road wins
OLIVET, Mich. — The Trine University men’s volleyball team swept a pair of road matches at Olivet this past weekend, besting St. Norbert College, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 and also shutting out Olivet, 25-21, 25-10, 25-20.
With the wins, the Thunder improved to 3-8 on the young 2023 season.
Kevin Borcaro led the Thunder with 10 kills and six service aces against Olivet. Ethan McLenon added six blocks.
Against St. Norbert, Ted Hofmeister led the way for the Thunder with 10 kills. Matt Stillman added five blocks and Boncaro collected eight digs.
