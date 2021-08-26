GARRETT — Led by medalist Mackensy Mabie, West Noble defeated three Northeast Corner Conference opponents Thursday at Garrett Country Club.
Mabie shot a nine-hole round of 40 to lead the field.
The Chargers finished with 200 as a team, edging Fairfield, which shot 202. Garrett finished with 211 and Central Noble shot 283.
Players had to negotiate an extremely soggy course following heavy rains early Thursday morning.
Maddie Bottles shot 51, Abigail Hawn shot 53, Aubry Weigold shot 56 and Tori Hamman shot 59 for West Noble.
Fairfield was led by Trinity Ruiz, who shot 47. Malley Behles shot 50, Ashlynne Yoder shot 51, Bailey Willard shot 54 and Addie Best shot 57.
The Railroaders were led by Abby Weaver’s 46. Sophia Ruble shot 50, Kaitlyn Bergman shot 51 and Halle Hathaway shot 64. Mia Gullett shot 70 for Garrett.
Central Noble had two players competing. Kali Koontz shot 69 and Kayla Keirn shot 70.
