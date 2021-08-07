Girls Prep Golf Barons win opening match
GENEVA — DeKalb opened its season by defeating South Adams 196-217 Friday at the Golf Club of the Limberlost. The Barons were led by medalist Lillie Cone with a 38.
School Sports Fremont selling passes
FREMONT — Fremont High School will be allowing full capacity attendance at all home athletic events for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Admission to all high school athletic events will be $5.
All in-season athletes will receive a pass that will be good for free admission to all home middle school and high school athletic events for that season except for tournaments.
Season passes and year-long passes can be purchased at the FHS main office and will not be refundable under any circumstances.
The season pass is $40 per adult. The family season pass costs $100 and is good for parents and children at home age 19 and under.
The year-long pass is $25 per student and $90 per adult. The family year-long pass costs $200 and is good for parents and children at home age 19 and under.
The senior citizen pass costs $10. This is a one-time only charge and can be used every year from this time forward for persons age 60 and over.
College Volleyball Fishman to assist Trine programs
ANGOLA — Trine University announced on Wednesday that Matt Fishman was hired to be an assistant coach for both the men and women’s volleyball programs.
“I look forward to working with Matt and continuing to build on our success,” Thunder women’s volleyball coach Jamie Wozniak said in a Trine statement. “Those that know Matt have said his enthusiasm for the game is infectious and it was evident upon our first meeting.”
Trine men’s volleyball coach Will Dowdy said, “I am excited for the energy that Matt will bring to the program. Even though his experience is outside of men’s volleyball, I am excited by what his knowledge will do to elevate our program.”
Fishman was most recently an assistant coach for the women’s volleyball team at Indiana University Kokomo. He helped the Cougars to an undefeated season and win River States Conference regular season and tournament championships. The team was 18-0 last season, and 13-0 in conference play. Fishman was named 2020 RSC Assistant Coach of the Year.
Fishman also has experience as an operations coordinator for major news networks such as CBS, FOX and NBC at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, served as a Coordinator of Olympic Sports at Rutgers University and was a media director for the Junior Volleyball Association, American Volleyball Coaches Association and Indy Juniors VBC.
“I consider myself a gym rat and know that I will be on the court coaching more than I ever have before!” Fishman said. “I get to bring my experiences at all levels to help build on a new staff with Coach Dowdy, while also aiding and elevating the traditions that Coach Wozniak has created. Grateful is an understatement when it comes to this opportunity.”
Fishman earned his bachelor of arts degree in telecommunications with a minor in visual communications technology from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
