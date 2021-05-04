INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls basketball for next school year, 2021-22, on Monday.
Last month, the IHSAA Executive Committee voted to freeze member school enrollment figures from the current classification cycle for one additional year, which will be next school year, after this year’s school enrollments showed significant fluctuation likely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which raised questions about their true representation.
As a result, all schools will remain in the same respective current classifications in each sport for one more year with the exception of those who meet the IHSAA’s Tournament Success Factor criteria to move up, down or remain in a higher class.
There are four changes affecting area sectionals in the fall and winter class sports. The most notable is that Central Noble’s girls basketball team is returning to Class 2A after playing in the postseason in Class 3A the past two seasons.
The Cougars won the 2A state championship in 2018 and lost in the 2A North Semi-State to Oak Hill in 2019. That success scored enough points to move them up a class for the next two seasons.
Central Noble will be in a different 2A sectional than it has been in recent years. It will be placed in Sectional 36 where other schools are largely to the south and east of Albion. The Cougars will be the eighth team in the sectional and join Eastside, Churubusco, Whitko, Adams Central, Bluffton, Canterbury and South Adams.
In girls soccer, Bishop Dwenger will move from Class 2A to Class 3A after playing in the 2A state championship match the past two seasons, defeating Indianapolis Cathedral 1-0 in a shootout last fall and falling 2-0 to Evansville Mater Dei in 2019.
The Saints will leave a 2A sectional with Garrett and join a 3A sectional that includes East Noble.
Class 3A Sectional 6 now has six teams in it: Bishop Dwenger, EN, Carroll, Northrop, Snider and Fort Wayne North Side. The Railroaders are now in 2A Sectional 22 with Leo, Columbia City and Concordia.
In football, Anderson Preparatory Academy is re-entering the tournament and will be the eighth team in Class 1A Sectional 44, joining Churubusco, Fremont, Adams Central, North Miami, Northfield, Southwood and Triton.
In boys soccer, Whitko won’t be in Class 1A Sectional 37 with Lakewood Park. The Wildcats have struggled to field a boys soccer team recently.
The boys soccer sectional list provided by the IHSAA also has Hamilton scratched out of Class 1A Sectional 35, which includes Westview, Central Noble, Eastside and Prairie Heights. The Marines have not had a boys soccer team for the past few years.
Baseball and softball sectional assignments will be determined and announced later this summer following the conclusion of those tournaments.
Local 2021-22 IHSAA Sectional Alignments
FOOTBALL
Class 4A Sectional 19: Angola, Columbia City, DeKalb, East Noble, Leo, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee.
Class 3A Sectional 26: Garrett, John Glenn, Jimtown, Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Washington, Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble.
Class 2A Sectional 35: Bluffton, Central Noble, Eastside, Fairfield, Bishop Luers, Prairie Heights, Whitko, Woodlan.
Class 1A Sectional 44: Adams Central, Anderson Preparatory Academy, Churubusco, Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, Southwood, Triton.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A Sectional 5: DeKalb, East Noble, Carroll, F.W. North Side, Northrop, Snider.
Class 3A Sectional 21: Lakeland, West Noble, Jimtown, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee.
Class 3A Sectional 22: Angola, Garrett, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Bishop Luers, Leo, Woodlan.
Class 2A Sectional 36: Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Fairfield, Prairie Heights, Westview.
Class 1A Sectional 51: Fremont, Lakewood Park Christian, Hamilton, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Blackhawk Christian.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A Sectional 6: East Noble, Carroll, Bishop Dwenger, F.W. North Side, Northrop, Snider.
Class 2A Sectional 20: Angola, DeKalb, Lakeland, West Noble, NorthWood, Wawasee.
Class 2A Sectional 22: Garrett, Leo, Columbia City, Concordia.
Class 1A Sectional 36: Central Noble, Westview, Lakewood Park Christian, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Lakeland Christian Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A Sectional 6: East Noble, DeKalb, Carroll, F.W. North Side, Northrop, Snider.
Class 2A Sectional 20: Angola, Garrett, Lakeland, West Noble, NorthWood, Wawasee.
Class 1A Sectional 35: Central Noble, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Westview, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy.
Class 1A Sectional 37: Lakewood Park Christian, Blackhawk Christian, Lakeland Christian Academy, South Adams, Whitko.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A Sectional 5: East Noble, DeKalb, Carroll, F.W. North Side, Northrop, Snider.
Class 3A Sectional 20: Lakeland, West Noble, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee.
Class 3A Sectional 21: Angola, Garrett, Leo, Woodlan, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia.
Class 2A Sectional 35: Prairie Heights, Westview, Fairfield, Bremen, LaVille, South Bend Career Academy.
Class 2A Sectional 36: Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Whitko, Bluffton, Canterbury, Adams Central, South Adams.
Class 1A Sectional 51: Fremont, Lakewood Park Christian, Hamilton, Blackhawk Christian, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A Sectional 5: East Noble, DeKalb, Carroll, F.W. North Side, Northrop, Snider.
Class 3A Sectional 21: Lakeland, West Noble, NorthWood, Wawasee, Tippecanoe Valley.
Class 3A Sectional 22: Angola, Garrett, Leo, Woodlan, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia.
Class 2A Sectional 35: Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Westview, Fairfield, Bremen.
Class 1A Sectional 51: Fremont, Lakewood Park Christian, Hamilton, Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy.
